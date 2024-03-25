Acclaimed photographer Ami Vitale is extending a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for one female photographer. Organized by the non-profit Vital Impacts, which Vitale founded, the contest is giving one lucky winner a chance to travel to Antarctica on a 22-day Polar Latitudes expedition. Locations visited on the trip will include the Falkland Islands/Malvinas, South Georgia, and Antarctica.

The exceptional opportunity includes the 22-day trip (valued at $28,000), one roundtrip economy ticket to the departure point, airport transfer, shipboard food, and accommodations. Throughout the trip, the winner will be exposed to incredible photographic opportunities and learn about how Vital Impacts uses art to affect change.

“The decision to offer a trip to Antarctica to a female photographer stemmed from a deep-seated belief in the power of representation and inclusivity within the photography community,” Vitale tells My Modern Met. “Recognizing the field's historically male-dominated nature, I felt compelled to provide a platform specifically tailored to empower and showcase the remarkable talents of women photographers.

“This initiative is about more than just capturing stunning images—it's about sparking meaningful dialogue, fostering connections, and igniting a collective call to action for the preservation of our planet. My goal is to equip participants with the essential storytelling tools needed to advocate for environmental conservation. In a world facing unprecedented challenges, it's crucial to harness the unique perspectives and voices of women in photography to amplify the urgency of our planet's plight.”

The trip departs on November 1, 2024, and the contest is open to anyone female identifying with a demonstratable interest and history in visual storytelling. The winner must also be at least 18 years old by October 31, 2024. Entrants who can show a specific leaning toward environmental stories will be given preference. For the full list of requirements, expenses—like insurance—and details, please see the contest page on Vital Impacts' website.

If you are interested in entering the contest, don't wait. Entries are being accepted until March 28, 2024. If you'd like to skip the contest and secure your spot with a 10% off early bird special, visit Polar Latitudes and use the code travelwithami.

“When women see others like them succeeding in photography, it inspires confidence and ambition, encouraging them to pursue their own creative aspirations without reservation,” shares Vitale when asked why she felt it was important to support women in the industry.

“We need diverse perspectives to enrich the art of photography. Women bring unique insights and experiences to their work, and by amplifying these voices, we ensure that a wider range of narratives is represented in visual media.

“Ultimately, supporting female photographers is not just about gender equality—it's about recognizing and celebrating their immense talent, creativity, and contributions to the world. It's about creating a more equitable and inclusive industry where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Renowned photographer Ami Vitale is offering one female identifying photographer the trip of a lifetime.

Her non-profit Vital Impacts is offering an opportunity to travel to Antarctica on a 22-day expedition.

The trip, valued at $28,000, is open to anyone over 18 who is interested in visual storytelling.

“Women bring unique insights and experiences to their work, and by amplifying these voices, we ensure that a wider range of narratives is represented in visual media.”

Anyone interested has until March 28, 2024, to enter the contest on Vital Impacts.

Vital Impacts: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vital Impacts.

Related Articles :

Wildlife Photographers Unite in New Book To Highlight Beauty of Endangered Animals

100 of the World’s Top Photographers Use Their Art to Help the Environment [Interview]

New Film Follows Endangered Rhinos and Explores How Technology Can Bring the Species Back

Photographer Shares How a Community in Kenya Came Together to Help Orphaned Elephants [Interview]