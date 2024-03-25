Home / Photography

Win the Trip of a Lifetime and Travel to Antarctica With a Professional Photographer

By Jessica Stewart on March 25, 2024

Win a Trip to Antarctica with Vital Impacts and Ami Vitale

Acclaimed photographer Ami Vitale is extending a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for one female photographer. Organized by the non-profit Vital Impacts, which Vitale founded, the contest is giving one lucky winner a chance to travel to Antarctica on a 22-day Polar Latitudes expedition. Locations visited on the trip will include the Falkland Islands/Malvinas, South Georgia, and Antarctica.

The exceptional opportunity includes the 22-day trip (valued at $28,000), one roundtrip economy ticket to the departure point, airport transfer, shipboard food, and accommodations. Throughout the trip, the winner will be exposed to incredible photographic opportunities and learn about how Vital Impacts uses art to affect change.

“The decision to offer a trip to Antarctica to a female photographer stemmed from a deep-seated belief in the power of representation and inclusivity within the photography community,” Vitale tells My Modern Met. “Recognizing the field's historically male-dominated nature, I felt compelled to provide a platform specifically tailored to empower and showcase the remarkable talents of women photographers.

“This initiative is about more than just capturing stunning images—it's about sparking meaningful dialogue, fostering connections, and igniting a collective call to action for the preservation of our planet.  My goal is to equip participants with the essential storytelling tools needed to advocate for environmental conservation. In a world facing unprecedented challenges, it's crucial to harness the unique perspectives and voices of women in photography to amplify the urgency of our planet's plight.”

Win a Trip to Antarctica with Vital Impacts and Ami Vitale

The trip departs on November 1, 2024, and the contest is open to anyone female identifying with a demonstratable interest and history in visual storytelling. The winner must also be at least 18 years old by October 31, 2024. Entrants who can show a specific leaning toward environmental stories will be given preference. For the full list of requirements, expenses—like insurance—and details, please see the contest page on Vital Impacts' website.

If you are interested in entering the contest, don't wait. Entries are being accepted until March 28, 2024. If you'd like to skip the contest and secure your spot with a 10% off early bird special, visit Polar Latitudes and use the code travelwithami.

“When women see others like them succeeding in photography, it inspires confidence and ambition, encouraging them to pursue their own creative aspirations without reservation,” shares Vitale when asked why she felt it was important to support women in the industry.

“We need diverse perspectives to enrich the art of photography. Women bring unique insights and experiences to their work, and by amplifying these voices, we ensure that a wider range of narratives is represented in visual media.

“Ultimately, supporting female photographers is not just about gender equality—it's about recognizing and celebrating their immense talent, creativity, and contributions to the world. It's about creating a more equitable and inclusive industry where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Renowned photographer Ami Vitale is offering one female identifying photographer the trip of a lifetime.

Ami Vitale in Antarctica

Her non-profit Vital Impacts is offering an opportunity to travel to Antarctica on a 22-day expedition.

Win a trip to Antarctica with Ami Vitale and Vital Impacts

The trip, valued at $28,000, is open to anyone over 18 who is interested in visual storytelling.

Seal in Antarctica

“Women bring unique insights and experiences to their work, and by amplifying these voices, we ensure that a wider range of narratives is represented in visual media.”

Photographing Penguins in Antarctica

Anyone interested has until March 28, 2024, to enter the contest on Vital Impacts.

Win a trip to Antarctica with Ami Vitale and Vital Impacts

Vital Impacts: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vital Impacts.

Related Articles:

Wildlife Photographers Unite in New Book To Highlight Beauty of Endangered Animals

100 of the World’s Top Photographers Use Their Art to Help the Environment [Interview]

New Film Follows Endangered Rhinos and Explores How Technology Can Bring the Species Back

Photographer Shares How a Community in Kenya Came Together to Help Orphaned Elephants [Interview]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Intimate Photos Reveal What Different Bedrooms Across America Look Like
USPS Unveils Ansel Adams Stamp Collection Featuring Icon’s Beautiful Landscape Photography
A Brief History Lesson in Tintype Photography
Dreamy Santa Monica Pier Photos Look Like They’re From a Wes Anderson Film
Photographer Uses 150-Year-Old Photo Technique To Create Painterly Vintage-Looking Portraits
Paul McCartney’s Photos Documenting The Beatles’ Rise to Stardom Coming to the Brooklyn Museum

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

AI Used to Help Families Forge “New Moments” With Lost Loved Ones
Tilt Shift Video Shows How This Technique Turns the World Into an Adorable Miniature Model
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Recreate Wham! Cover Photo
Book Reveals Hundreds of Frida Kahlo’s Fascinating Personal Photography Collection
Photographer Breaks the Guinness World Record (Again) for Deepest Underwater Portrait Shoot
Striking Light Paintings Set Against a Fiery Red Sky at Bolivia’s Uyuni Salt Flat

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.