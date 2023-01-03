Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGO Kit Lets People Make Their Own Version of Hokusai’s ‘The Great Wave’

By Margherita Cole on January 3, 2023
LEGO The Great Wave Set

Few artworks are as recognizable as Hokusai's The Great Wave. Created nearly 200 years ago in the early 1800s, this piece is a hallmark of the ukiyo-e art form or Japanese woodblock prints. Now, fans of this recognizable piece can build it from scratch with a new kit by LEGO.

Comprising 1,810 pieces, people can either complete the artwork with the included booklet, or with the help of the LEGO Builder app. When put together, the numerous different LEGOs will mimic the dramatic shape of the crashing wave, as well as the distant view of Mount Fuji. The kit even comes with specially shaped pieces that replicate the stylistic curls of foam that is so emblematic of Hokusai‘s style. “Celebrate one of the world’s most iconic artworks by recreating Hokusai’s The Great Wave with layers of LEGO® bricks,” LEGO says. “This is a joyful and creative project for art lovers to produce their own unique dimensional piece of art. Finish the artwork with a decorative tile featuring Hokusai’s signature, before you proudly display it on your wall at home or at the office.”

To make the building process more enjoyable, LEGO also offers an exclusive soundtrack that is free to listen to on their website. It is inspired by Hokusai's masterpiece, with facts about the artist and the history of woodblock prints. “Listen to the Soundtrack to be transported into a fascinating world where you can learn inside stories and incredible details about the inspiration behind The Great Wave,” LEGO adds. “This content has been specially selected to soothe you as you build your own work of art.” And once the composition is completed, you have the option to leave it as-is, or place it inside of a frame, which is included with the set.

You can purchase the kit via LEGO's website for $99.99.

LEGO has released a new kit inspired by Hokusai's The Great Wave Off Kanagawa.

LEGO The Great Wave SetLEGO The Great Wave Set

The set comes with 1,810 pieces which users can assemble to recreate the famous Japanese woodblock print.

LEGO The Great Wave SetLEGO The Great Wave Set

Once the composition is finished, you can even place it inside a matching frame.

LEGO: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [SoraNews24, Moss and Fog]

All images via LEGO.

