Salone del Mobile 2025 Preview: World’s Leading Design Fair Set To Open Doors in April

Design lovers rejoice, the 63rd Salone del Mobile is set to open in Milan on April 8. The renowned fair brings together the best of the design industry, with over 2,100 exhibitors from 37 countries. While furniture and lighting will be at the forefront, the 2025 Salone del Mobile connects creativity through a rich cultural program that extends into the city.

The heart of the Salone del Mobile lives at the Fiera Milano, which offers 169,000 square meters (nearly 1,820,000 square feet) of exhibition space. Within the complex, visitors will find not only the Salone but also Euroluce. This biennale, which focuses on advances in the lighting industry, is highly anticipated for its first annual international forum, which will be hosted in architect Sou Fujimoto’s The Forest of Space Arena. Over the course of two days, Light for Life. Light for Spaces, brings together 20 leading voices in the sector, including Lonneke Gordijn of DRIFT. The celebrated design studio, known for its innovative work with lights and drones, is also collaborating with Audi on an installation at the Portrait Milano Hotel.

The design fair also leaves space for emerging talent with the 26th annual SaloneSatellite. Reserved for talents under 35, it will house 700 designers from 36 countries and 20 international design schools and universities who will all ruminate on the theme, “New Craftsmanship: A New World.”

As for the theme for the main fair—“Thought for Humans”—it is a reminder that every design choice must respond to the needs of its intended user. This thread is woven through the programming, which includes talks by architect Bjarke Ingels, Oscar-winning filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino, and Dr. Lesley Lokko, curator of the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale.

Within the city of Milan, contemporary artist Es Devlin brings her metaphor for knowledge, Library of Light, to the Cortile d'Onore at the Pinacoteca di Brera. Her installation is a marriage of art, light, and technology that places libraries firmly at the center of our learning experience. At the Museo della Pietà Rondanini – Castello Sforzesco, artist Robert Wilson dialogues with Michelangelo's Pietà using light and music by Estonian composer Arvo Pärt.

The 63rd annual Salone del Mobile will run from April 8 to April 13, 2025. My Modern Met will be on the ground to give you full coverage of the world's leading design fair, so stay tuned and follow us on Instagram to see what's happening live.

The Salone del Mobile also has a rich cultural program, with art installations, talks, and workshops by leaders in the sector.

The event will also extend into the center of Milan with installations by Es Devlin and Robert Wilson.

