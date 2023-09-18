Home / Architecture

Massive Animal-Shaped Architecture Taking Inspiration From Their Natural Surroundings

By Margherita Cole on September 18, 2023
Bighorn Sheep Safari Observation Deck 3D concept

Designer Thilina Liyanage imagines structures that are as massive as they are mesmerizing. Using his skills in 3D visualization and his endless supply of ideas, Liyanage depicts enormous pieces of architecture inspired by the animal kingdom. No animal is off limits for his creative renderings, whether they roam the sky, wade through water, or are land dwellers, the designer finds a way to incorporate a range of creatures in his work.

In a recent rendering, Liyanage conceptualized a safari viewing deck in the shape of a bighorn sheep, providing an immersive experience for visitors overlooking nature. The proposed 3D model features an illustration of the head of a horned sheep in what appears to be wood and wicker. It's situated directly inside a large park with a long staircase that connects the raised platform to the ground below. Inside the head of the sculpture is a flat deck for guests to walk across, while the top of the head provides shade and protection from the sun.

Although this is only a proposed installation and it does not actually exist yet, the work seems like a perfect fit for the environment. The organic material of the structure combined with the animal shape makes it a stunning sight to behold. Perhaps in time, a real version of the viewing deck will come about.

In addition to the bighorn sheep-inspired structure, Liyanage's imaginative renderings boast a whole variety of animals and types of buildings. Everything from a vertical villa that looks like an eagle to a coffee shop in the form of a jaguar to a beach bar shaped like an octopus fills his ever-expanding portfolio of conceptual designs.

Scroll down to see some of this brilliant designer's imaginative concepts, and be sure to keep up with his work by following him on Instagram.

Artist and designer Thilina Liyanage lets his imagination run wild in his highly creative 3D models of architecture inspired by animals. Scroll down to see some of his most innovative work.

 

Bighorn Sheep Safari Observation Deck

Bighorn Sheep Safari Observation Deck 3D concept Bighorn Sheep Safari Observation Deck 3D concept Interior of Bighorn Sheep Safari Observation Deck 3D concept

 

Turtle Restaurant

Turtle Restaurant concept Turtle Restaurant concept Turtle Restaurant concept

 

Birdie Bamboo Villa

Birdie Bamboo Villa 3D rendering Bighorn Sheep Safari Observation Deck 3D concept

 

Deer Safari Observation Deck

Deer Safari Observation Deck 3D concept Deer Safari Observation Deck 3D concept

 

Eagle Villa

Eagle Villa concept Eagle Villa concept

 

Elephant Safari Observation Deck

Elephant Safari Observation Deck 3D concept Elephant Safari Observation Deck 3D concept Elephant Safari Observation Deck 3D concept

 

“Flying Birdie” Lake Front Villa

Flying Birdie Lake Front Villa concept Flying Birdie Lake Front Villa concept Flying Birdie Lake Front Villa concept

 

“Golden Swan” Jetty/Boat House

Golden Swan Jetty/Boat House 3D model Golden Swan Jetty/Boat House 3D model

 

Peacock Beach Restaurant and Bar

Peacock Beach Restaurant and Bar concept Peacock Beach Restaurant and Bar concept Peacock Beach Restaurant and Bar concept

 

Jaguar Coffee Shop

Jaguar Coffee Shop 3D model Jaguar Coffee Shop 3D model Jaguar Coffee Shop 3D model

 

Octopus Beach Bar

Octopus Beach Bar concept Octopus Beach Bar concept Octopus Beach Bar concept

Thilina Liyanage: Behance | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Thilina Liyanage.

