Massive Animal-Shaped Architecture Taking Inspiration From Their Natural Surroundings

Designer Thilina Liyanage imagines structures that are as massive as they are mesmerizing. Using his skills in 3D visualization and his endless supply of ideas, Liyanage depicts enormous pieces of architecture inspired by the animal kingdom. No animal is off limits for his creative renderings, whether they roam the sky, wade through water, or are land dwellers, the designer finds a way to incorporate a range of creatures in his work.

In a recent rendering, Liyanage conceptualized a safari viewing deck in the shape of a bighorn sheep, providing an immersive experience for visitors overlooking nature. The proposed 3D model features an illustration of the head of a horned sheep in what appears to be wood and wicker. It's situated directly inside a large park with a long staircase that connects the raised platform to the ground below. Inside the head of the sculpture is a flat deck for guests to walk across, while the top of the head provides shade and protection from the sun.

Although this is only a proposed installation and it does not actually exist yet, the work seems like a perfect fit for the environment. The organic material of the structure combined with the animal shape makes it a stunning sight to behold. Perhaps in time, a real version of the viewing deck will come about.

In addition to the bighorn sheep-inspired structure, Liyanage's imaginative renderings boast a whole variety of animals and types of buildings. Everything from a vertical villa that looks like an eagle to a coffee shop in the form of a jaguar to a beach bar shaped like an octopus fills his ever-expanding portfolio of conceptual designs.

Scroll down to see some of this brilliant designer's imaginative concepts.

Scroll down to see some of his most innovative work.

Bighorn Sheep Safari Observation Deck

Turtle Restaurant

Birdie Bamboo Villa

Deer Safari Observation Deck

Eagle Villa

Elephant Safari Observation Deck

“Flying Birdie” Lake Front Villa

“Golden Swan” Jetty/Boat House

Peacock Beach Restaurant and Bar

Jaguar Coffee Shop

Octopus Beach Bar

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Thilina Liyanage.