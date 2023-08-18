Home / Art / Installation

Vibrant Flower Installations Bloom From Unexpected Parts of New York City

By Margherita Cole on August 18, 2023
Flower Installations in New York City by Lewis Miller Design

If you're walking around New York City, keep an eye out for large bouquets. Floral designer Lewis Miller transforms unexpected corners of the metropolis into colorful gardens. These installations are part of an ongoing project called Flower Flash, in which Miller adds vibrant blooms to specific sites for just a couple of hours at a time. Though ephemeral, these pieces are stunning to look at, and completely change the urban setting.

Miller's creations feature a variety of plants in a range of hues, with no two flower arrangements being exactly alike. These blossoms have been spotted all over New York, but he commonly works with structures like wastebaskets, phone booths, and signage. The form of a trash can, for instance, is reimagined as a vase, with blooms bursting past the rim in splendid colors. Likewise, phone booths look like something from a dream with bunches of flowers cascading outside of their doors.

Flower Flash describes a new approach to the craft of floral design, a style of arrangement that is boisterous, free-form, and a little wild, a departure from the immaculate and a total acceptance of improvisation,” says Miller. Although some planning is involved, he often alters the shape and design of the arrangements when he's putting them in place. In many cases, his installations are made in celebration of holidays like Valentine's Day, on special occasions, and in collaboration with businesses and storefronts in NYC.

Scroll down to see more Flower Flash installations, and be sure to follow Miller on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest projects.

Floral designer Lewis Miller transforms different corners of New York City into colorful gardens.

Flower Installations in New York City by Lewis Miller Design

Flower Flash is an ongoing project in which Miller installs flower arrangements in unexpected places.

Flower Installations in New York City by Lewis Miller Design

These blooms are only in place for a couple of hours, making them a rare and welcome sight.

Flower Installations in New York City by Lewis Miller Design

Miller often collaborates with businesses and storefronts to find new places to install these floral arrangements.

Flower Installations in New York City by Lewis Miller Design

Blooms can also be found in wastebaskets, phone booths, sculptures, and even ice cream trucks.

Flower Installations in New York City by Lewis Miller Design

Lewis Miller Design: Website | Instagram

All images via Lewis Miller Design.

