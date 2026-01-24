Home / Architecture

Soaring Bookstore Is a Multilayered Temple Devoted to the Written Word

By Regina Sienra on January 24, 2026

Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore

In Tianjin, China’s fifth most populous city, a cluster of Italian-style buildings contrasts with the towering skyscrapers. Within this architectural dialogue, a recently renovated bookstore has opened its doors. Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore, conceived by design firm X+Living, marries both aesthetics in a sweeping building that is closer to a temple of the written word than a retail space.

Tasked with revamping the original site to fit its surrounding European-inspired environment, X+Living honors the act of reading and the never-ending pursuit of knowledge and truth through stylistic choices. Red bricks are a main element of the Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore. They cover the facade, comprise the spiral staircase, and form the individual exhibition spaces. The construction required about 400,000 custom bricks, each cut by hand, with different sizes and types created to suit each space’s needs. The use of artisanal bricks is also a nod to the contemplative nature of getting lost in a book. “Only by reading and contemplating word by word can one find the stability of their own spirit,” say the designers.

In the central nave, layers of dark blue steel add contrast with their modern industrial strength, creating a visual tension between the warm-hued bricks and cold metal shades. The design in this soaring space is inspired by blinds, breathing air into the dense brickwork and prompting the visitor to take a peek.

This weaving of shapes and textures is incorporated into the bookshelves and benches, which are natural extensions of the building rather than external furniture. With this, X+Living creates one consistent design logic. For all the airiness of the building, the reading areas that house the books have a timeless, intimate feeling.

“The design deconstructs the spatial vocabulary of Western classical architecture, translates the core of craftsmanship with local culture, and ultimately it is the emotional narrative of the city itself,” explains X+Living.

X+Living is no stranger to breathtaking bookstores. In 2023, the studio created the Huai’an Zhongshuge, a futuristic-looking shop in Jiangsu province. To see more of their designs, visit X+Living’s website.

The Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore, conceived by design firm X+Living, is closer to a temple of the written word than a retail space.

Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore

Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore

Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore

Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore

Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore

Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore

Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore

Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore

Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore

Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore

Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore

Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore

Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore

Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore

X+Living: Website 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by X+Living.

Related Articles:

BIG’s Pavilion Design of a Contemporary Art Museum in China Will Soon Open Its Doors

Futuristic Bookstore in China Inspired by the Celestial World

Striking Architectural “Moon” Nestled Into the Mountains of China

Enormous Lakeside Arts Center in China Mimics the Shapes of Waves in Its Design

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New College Science Center Designed To Increase Exchanges and Innovation Within Its Walls
Stunning Mixed-Use Sphere Will Have an Oculus To Watch Sporting Events From
These Modular Forest Nests Make for the Ultimate Grown-up Treehouse Retreat
Düsseldorf’s New Opera House Will Feature Carved-Out Interiors, Resembling an Eroded Cave
Notre-Dame’s New Stained-Glass Windows on Display at Grand Palais
Book Reveals the Fascinating History of Chicago’s Iconic Wrigley Building [Interview]

More on My Modern Met

RIP Frank Gehry: Legendary Postmodern Architect Has Died at 96
Mountainous-Inspired Community Center Has Reached Its Full Glorious Height
U.S. Government To No Longer Regard Architecture, Education, and Nursing as Professional Degrees
Phnom Penh’s New International Airport Celebrates Cambodia’s Landscape and Heritage
Elegantly Designed “Monumental Bridge” in Belgium Is a Welcome Hub for All Sorts of Travelers
Former Military Camp in Baghdad To Be Transformed Into Urban Sustainable Forest

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.