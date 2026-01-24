Soaring Bookstore Is a Multilayered Temple Devoted to the Written Word

In Tianjin, China’s fifth most populous city, a cluster of Italian-style buildings contrasts with the towering skyscrapers. Within this architectural dialogue, a recently renovated bookstore has opened its doors. Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore, conceived by design firm X+Living, marries both aesthetics in a sweeping building that is closer to a temple of the written word than a retail space.

Tasked with revamping the original site to fit its surrounding European-inspired environment, X+Living honors the act of reading and the never-ending pursuit of knowledge and truth through stylistic choices. Red bricks are a main element of the Tianjin Zhongshuge Bookstore. They cover the facade, comprise the spiral staircase, and form the individual exhibition spaces. The construction required about 400,000 custom bricks, each cut by hand, with different sizes and types created to suit each space’s needs. The use of artisanal bricks is also a nod to the contemplative nature of getting lost in a book. “Only by reading and contemplating word by word can one find the stability of their own spirit,” say the designers.

In the central nave, layers of dark blue steel add contrast with their modern industrial strength, creating a visual tension between the warm-hued bricks and cold metal shades. The design in this soaring space is inspired by blinds, breathing air into the dense brickwork and prompting the visitor to take a peek.

This weaving of shapes and textures is incorporated into the bookshelves and benches, which are natural extensions of the building rather than external furniture. With this, X+Living creates one consistent design logic. For all the airiness of the building, the reading areas that house the books have a timeless, intimate feeling.

“The design deconstructs the spatial vocabulary of Western classical architecture, translates the core of craftsmanship with local culture, and ultimately it is the emotional narrative of the city itself,” explains X+Living.

X+Living is no stranger to breathtaking bookstores. In 2023, the studio created the Huai’an Zhongshuge, a futuristic-looking shop in Jiangsu province. To see more of their designs, visit X+Living’s website.

