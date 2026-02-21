Mercedes-Benz Teams up With Binghatti To Build a “City Within a City” in Dubai

Mercedes-Benz has long been a beacon of luxury in the automotive world, and now its stylish design is reaching beyond the car doors. The company has teamed up with Binghatti, a Dubai-based luxury real estate developer, to launch their second joint project, named Mercedes-Benz Places Binghatti City in the United Arab Emirates.

This “city within a city” was inspired by the legacy of Mercedes-Benz design, which covers every element of the complex, from the facades to the interior design. Mercedes-Benz Places Binghatti City is almost 9 million square feet, comprising more than 13,000 residences, as well as green areas, pools, fitness and sports facilities, and leisure spaces, such as a ballroom, event hall, and a private screening lounge.

The Mercedes-Benz style reaches every interior space, incorporating graphic elements as a unifying motif. A black and silver base palette is complemented by leather and wood to create a warm yet polished atmosphere. “Residences are crafted to elevate the everyday experience through precise detailing and advanced technology integration,” writes the design team.

The development features 12 towers, all connected by a cohesive architectural language and named after concept cars that best represent the Mercedes-Benz design philosophy. These include the innovative Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven, the history-making Vision Mercedes Simplex, the elegant Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6, and the famed Vision AVTR. The sweeping centerpiece building is named after the Vision Iconic.

“Our collaboration with Mercedes-Benz continues to evolve beyond individual buildings into a fully integrated Masterplan Community,” says Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Developers. “Mercedes-Benz Places Binghatti City represents our shared ambition to redefine how branded living is experienced at scale where design, innovation, and community come together to shape the future of urban life in Dubai.”

Mercedes-Benz has teamed up with Binghatti to launch their second joint project in Dubai, named Mercedes-Benz Places Binghatti City.

This “city within a city” was inspired by the legacy of Mercedes-Benz design, which covers every element of the complex.

Mercedes-Benz Places Binghatti City covers almost 9 million square feet and comprises more than 13,000 residences.

It also boasts green areas, pools, fitness and sports facilities, and leisure spaces, such as a ballroom, event hall, and a private screening lounge.

“Residences are crafted to elevate the everyday experience through precise detailing and advanced technology integration,” writes the design team.

All images via Mercedes-Benz.