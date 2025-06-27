Striking Architectural “Moon” Nestled Into the Mountains of China

Nestled into the mountains of Ti'an, China, Hometown Moon is a fascinating example of architecture used for revitalization. Perched above Jiunv Crest, or Nine Women’s Peak, SYN Architects designed the structure as a scenic attraction to pull visitors into new areas of the city. Its arched structure is situated above a reflecting pool, creating a moon-like effect that went viral online.

Lead architect Zou Yingxi focused on designing a moon that would never set, inspired by a Song dynasty poem that states, “the clouds and the moon remain the same, but mountains and rivers evolve throughout time.” Set next to a mountain river, the building is accessed through a winding path that leads visitors into nature.

They can then walk along a group of bridges on top of the structure to admire its shape from afar. If there are no ceremonies, visitors are also invited inside, where they can contemplate the lower half of the moon. The project combines the central ideas of Buddhism, like harmony, perpetuity, comprehensiveness, and endlessness; the concept of emptiness from Taoism; and the cultural heritage of Confucianism to provide physical shelter from the wind and the rain in the shape of a Hometown Moon.

To complement the structure, the architects have also begun exploring ways to connect the surrounding mountain villages and establish an infrastructure to support their continued development.

In 2021, SYN Architects completed Hometown Moon, a striking ceremony hall in Ti'an, China.

The unique piece of architecture is nestled into Jiunv Crest, next to a mountain stream.

From the exterior, the half moon is reflected in a pool of water.

Inside, guests can view half of the moon sunken down into a cavity filled with greenery.

