Home / Architecture

Striking Architectural “Moon” Nestled Into the Mountains of China

By Jessica Stewart on June 27, 2025

Hometown Moon at SYN Architects

Nestled into the mountains of Ti'an, China, Hometown Moon is a fascinating example of architecture used for revitalization. Perched above Jiunv Crest, or Nine Women’s Peak, SYN Architects designed the structure as a scenic attraction to pull visitors into new areas of the city. Its arched structure is situated above a reflecting pool, creating a moon-like effect that went viral online.

Lead architect Zou Yingxi focused on designing a moon that would never set, inspired by a Song dynasty poem that states, “the clouds and the moon remain the same, but mountains and rivers evolve throughout time.” Set next to a mountain river, the building is accessed through a winding path that leads visitors into nature.

They can then walk along a group of bridges on top of the structure to admire its shape from afar. If there are no ceremonies, visitors are also invited inside, where they can contemplate the lower half of the moon. The project combines the central ideas of Buddhism, like harmony, perpetuity, comprehensiveness, and endlessness; the concept of emptiness from Taoism; and the cultural heritage of Confucianism to provide physical shelter from the wind and the rain in the shape of a Hometown Moon.

To complement the structure, the architects have also begun exploring ways to connect the surrounding mountain villages and establish an infrastructure to support their continued development.

In 2021, SYN Architects completed Hometown Moon, a striking ceremony hall in Ti'an, China.

Hometown Moon by SYN Architects

Hometown Moon by SYN Architects

Hometown Moon at SYN Architects

The unique piece of architecture is nestled into Jiunv Crest, next to a mountain stream.

Hometown Moon by SYN Architects

Hometown Moon by SYN Architects

From the exterior, the half moon is reflected in a pool of water.

Hometown Moon at SYN Architects

Hometown Moon by SYN Architects  Hometown Moon by SYN Architects

Hometown Moon by SYN Architects

Inside, guests can view half of the moon sunken down into a cavity filled with greenery.

Hometown Moon by SYN Architects

Hometown Moon at SYN Architects

Hometown Moon by SYN Architects

Hometown Moon at SYN Architects

SYN Architects: Website 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by SYN Architects.

Related Articles:

Dramatic Wellness Retreat Serves as a Verdant Oasis in Dubai’s Skyline

Luxury Resort on Dubai’s Coast Inspired by the Elegance of Superyachts

Enormous Glowing Orb Illuminates the Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2025

Stunning Modern Chapel in South Africa Has Roof that Appears to Take Flight

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

The Grand Palais Reopens in Paris Following $560 Million Renovation
Iridescent Gem-Inspired Café Immerses Visitors in Colorful Light
Futuristic Space Greenhouse Is Designed To Grow Plants for Earth Dwellers
Artist Preserves Childhood Memories With Handmade Miniature Models of Historic Architecture
Dreamy Animated Architectural “Sketches” Brought to Life with AI
Istanbul’s Iconic Hagia Sophia Undergoing Biggest Renovation in Its 1,500-Year History

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Launches Cruise To Set Sail Across All 5 Great Lakes
Enormous Glowing Orb Illuminates the Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2025
Discover the Underground Wonders of the Roman Colosseum in This 3D Animation
Watch the Fascinating Evolution of the Louvre’s Architecture in a Centuries-Spanning Timeline
Charming Observatory Is Disguised as R2-D2 to Welcome Star Wars Lovers in Spain
Swedish Family Encloses Entire Home in Greenhouse Glass to Create Year-Round Warmth

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.