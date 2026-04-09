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You Can Spend the Night Surrounded by 350 Birdhouses at Sweden’s Treehotel

By Sara Barnes on April 9, 2026
Biosphere Room at Treehotel

Photo: Mats Engfors

The higher the perch, the closer we are to the birds. If you long to be nearer to your feathered friends, you’ll want to flock to the Biosphere room at Sweden’s Treehotel. The unique cubed structure is suspended above the ground with a facade that’s surrounded by 350 birdhouses, inviting the winged creatures to stay alongside you. Designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) in collaboration with ornithologist Ulf Öhman, Biosphere is as enveloping as it is eco-conscious, inviting new habitats for northern Sweden’s bird population.

Approaching the entrance of the room looks a little like you’re walking into a black box; the exterior is clad in dark wood to highlight the light-colored birdhouses. The interior has similar treatment, but the space is punctuated with large floor-to-ceiling windows that provide ample natural light to the 3,800-square-foot split-level space. The minimalist aesthetic is intentional—let nature shine. And it doesn’t just shine, but sparkle; birdhouses are visible from every window, including the skylight above the bed. For birders, it’s a dream come true to watch the winged creatures from repose, whether that’s above their heads or through the giant windows next to them.

Biosphere marks the eighth room added to Treehotel’s unconventional accommodations. Before designing the space, BIG founder Bjarke Ingels stayed at the hotel. “I got to spend a few days and nights in some of the Treehotels rooms right before the pandemic, and left with a sense of rejuvenation from complete immersion into nature,” he said. “I couldn’t help wondering if there was a way to take the immersion one step further—and almost instantly the idea of inviting not only the human visitors but also the resident bird and bat population to cohabit a spherical swarm of nests came to life.”

“We designed our addition to Treehotel to create a unique experience for hotel guests, which takes inspiration from the qualities of the surrounding forest and absorb them into the interior,” he continued. “The ecological response is the driver behind the architectural expression, helping to create a positive environmental impact.”

Learn more about staying in Biosphere, along with the company’s other offerings, by visiting Treehotel’s website.

The higher the perch, the closer we are to the birds. If you long to be nearer to your feathered friends, you’ll want to flock to the Biosphere room at Sweden’s Treehotel.

Biosphere Room at Treehotel

Photo: Mats Engfors

Biosphere Room at Treehotel

Photo: Mats Engfors

Biosphere Room at Treehotel

Photo: Mats Engfors

The unique cubed structure is suspended above the ground with a facade that’s surrounded by 350 birdhouses, inviting the winged creatures to stay alongside you.

Biosphere Room at Treehotel

Photo: Mats Engfors

Biosphere Room at Treehotel

Photo: Mats Engfors

Biosphere Room at Treehotel

Photo: Mats Engfors

Biosphere Room at Treehotel

Photo: Mats Engfors

Designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) in collaboration with ornithologist Ulf Öhman, Biosphere is as enveloping as it is eco-conscious, inviting new habitats for northern Sweden’s bird population.

Biosphere Room at Treehotel

Photo: Mats Engfors

Biosphere Room at Treehotel

Photo: Mats Engfors

Biosphere Room at Treehotel

Photo: Mats Engfors

Biosphere Room at Treehotel

Photo: Mats Engfors

“I couldn’t help wondering if there was a way to take the immersion one step further,” says BIG founder Bjarke Ingels, “and almost instantly the idea of inviting not only the human visitors but also the resident bird and bat population to cohabit a spherical swarm of nests came to life.”

Biosphere Room at Treehotel

Photo: Mats Engfors

Biosphere Room at Treehotel

Photo: Mats Engfors

Biosphere Room at Treehotel

Photo: Mats Engfors

Biosphere Room at Treehotel

Photo: Mats Engfors

Treehotel: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Treehotel.

Related Articles:

These Modular Forest Nests Make for the Ultimate Grown-up Treehouse Retreat

Floating ‘Woodnest’ Cabins Are Tiny Self-Supported Treehouses in the Norwegian Forest

Architect Designs Modern Prism-Shaped Treehouses Nestled in the Forest

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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