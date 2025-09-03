Book This Artisan-Designed Suite in Mexico Celebrating the Country’s Crafts and Culture

The beauty of traveling is that you can imagine yourself living in a new place, even if temporarily. While hotels are one way, renting an independent suite or studio is the best way to immerse yourself in the local culture. These places are often nestled within neighborhoods where there are no hotels, and you get a better sense of what it’s actually like to be there. Mesonia in San Miguel De Allende, Mexico, does just that. This handcrafted suite combines artisanal design with slow living to create a space that’s as welcoming as it is unique.

Nestled in the city’s San Antonio neighborhood, Mesonia is a one-bedroom suite intended for two guests. It features a king-sized bed, a fully equipped kitchen, a lounge area, and a private terrace designed for quiet moments and reflection. In terms of private rentals, those offerings are fairly standard. But where Mesonia shines is in its interior aesthetics. When you arrive at Mesonia, you aren’t entering a run-of-the-mill suite. Rather, you’re entering the world of Mestiz.

Daniel Valero founded Mestiz, a creative studio that collaborates with regional artisans to create designs that blend tradition with contemporary creativity. He created Mesonia and developed its interior design with Maye Estudio, who contributed an “architectural sensibility [that] brought cohesion and warmth to the space.” Valero, for his part, created the identity and branding—the emotional perceptions and images we receive when in the space. This is achieved through vibrant custom furniture and lighting, woven textiles, and ceramics in collaboration with craftspeople from across the Bajio region and Northern Mexico.

The resulting suite is rooted in organic forms, regional craft, and the country’s cultural richness. Every element is considered, from the green banquet to the handles of the sliding glass door. They build off one another, utilizing floral motifs, scallop edges, and natural materials to ground the bright sky blue, magenta, and greens that permeate the space. Mesonia is a symphony in which all parts sing.

Book your stay at Mesonia on its website.

Mesonia in San Miguel De Allende, Mexico, is a handcrafted suite that combines artisanal design with slow living to create a space that’s as welcoming as it is unique.

Daniel Valero is the brains behind Mesonia. He founded Mestiz, a creative studio that collaborates with regional artisans to create designs that blend tradition with contemporary creativity.

Mesonia’s vibrant custom furniture and lighting, woven textiles, and ceramics are in collaboration with craftspeople from across the Bajio region and Northern Mexico.

Every element is considered, from the bright green banquet to the handles of the sliding glass door.

They build off one another, utilizing floral motifs, scallop edges, and natural materials to ground the bright sky blue, magenta, and green that permeate the space.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mestiz.