Luxury Jackson Hole Hotel Combines American West Aesthetics With Breathtaking Nature

Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty and serves as a playground for outdoor enthusiasts. And for those who also have a taste for luxury, Hotel Yellowstone at Jackson Hole is an ideal destination. Making its debut in August 2024 as the first (and only) adults-only hotel in town, the stunning property sits atop East Gros Ventre Butte with unobstructed views of Grand Teton, the Teton Mountain Range, and the Snake River Valley.

Hotel Yellowstone comprises 36 suites housed in clusters across the property’s four acres. The aesthetic of each accommodation pays homage to the American West while incorporating influences of modern design on a global scale. The interiors pull inspiration from Jackson Hole’s history, which began with Native Americans, the land’s first people. Fur trappers followed in the early 19th century, and later, homesteading and cattle ranching. Now, Jackson Hole is a destination for tourism and outdoor recreation, especially with its proximity to Grand Teton National Park.

The suites are 600 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, including a private balcony. Inside, the neutral and earth-toned palette features tailor-made Restoration Hardware furnishing, Calacutta marble bathrooms with oversized free-standing soaking tubs, and Italian-engineered and imported closets. With generously sized windows and access to the outdoors, you’ll be able to appreciate the natural setting while enjoying the cozy comforts inside.

Beyond the rooms are wellness activities and an on-site restaurant. There’s a spa with a variety of services for pampering, a state-of-the-art gym, and a negative-edge pool. Oliva’s Restaurant and Bar features organic, locally sourced ingredients and “destination-inspired dishes and cocktails.” Service is available all day, but dinner is the highlight; items such as Wagyu tenderloin, elk saltimbocca, and bison ribeye are on the menu.

Nature is a major draw for anyone staying at Hotel Yellowstone, and the excursions offered will help take full advantage of it. Through the hotel, you can visit Yellowstone National Park to see Old Faithful, float along the Snake River, explore the landscape on utility terrain vehicles, try fly fishing, or brave whitewater rafting.

Plan your visit to Hotel Yellowstone at Jackson Hole by visiting its website.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hotel Yellowstone at Jackson Hole.