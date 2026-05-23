This Mexico City Hotel Marries Contemporary Design With Reverence for the Local Culture

Mexico City has grown into one of the most alluring destinations in the world. Part of its charm is its unparalleled mixture of tradition and modernity. Colima 71, a stylish hotel in the bustling Roma Norte neighborhood, encompasses this sentiment. Designed with a profound reverence for the culture at the door, the hotel marries warmth with style.

The property was designed by T.A.X. by Alberto Kalach, the Mexican architect best known for his work at the soaring, mind-boggling Biblioteca Vasconcelos in Mexico City. Devoted to integrating architecture with nature, the architectural team translates this vision into Colima 71’s residential-inspired design by seamlessly incorporating materials, including metal, stone, and wood. The result is a cozy yet clean environment, crowned by private balconies that overlook the hotel’s courtyard and wash the interiors in daylight.

The interior design, led by Nomah Studio and Karla Celerio, draws from Roma Norte’s current artistic splendor and grandeur of yesteryear. The creatives bring marble and wood into the rooms and shared spaces, pairing them with forward-looking furniture boasting rich fabrics like velvet and French tapestries. With this, the team achieves a luxurious yet calm atmosphere that both resets the guests and inspires them to continue exploring.

As a testament to Colima 71’s commitment to the local art scene, the hotel features some insightful art offerings within its walls. These include a towering sculptural installation by Darío Escobar, featuring bicycle tires, stainless steel, and brass, which frames the glass and metal escalator as well as the central staircase. Visitors can also browse a photography collection by contemporary artist Iñaki Bonilla, and an Art Deco-inspired latticework installation designed by artist Sofía Taboas. It’s reminiscent of the glamorous window grates found in the classic houses in Colonia Roma.

“This is a very special project for Mexico City, and in particular, Colonia Roma Norte. At Colima 71, we wish to take our guests on an immersive journey through the neighborhood’s unique culture and lifestyle that begins as soon as they set foot in our hotel,” says Ana Ongay, managing director of Colima 71 Art Community Hotel.

“We’re just minutes from the best restaurants in the city, the most inspiring art galleries, and eccentric artisan shops, all nestled among the destination’s historical architecture and natural beauty. We want to provide our guests with a comfortable, design-forward home base and encourage them to explore the vibrant surrounding neighborhoods.”

To learn more and book your stay, visit Colima 71’s website. You can also stay up to date with the hotel by following Colima 71 on Instagram.

Colima 71, a stylish hotel in the bustling Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, marries tradition with modernity.

Colima 71: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Colima 71/Decker Royal.