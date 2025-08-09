Renowned architecture studio Heatherwick is making its debut in Thailand with a new cluster of buildings inspired by Thai lanterns. Hatai is a public space and two hotels nestled in Bangkok's Silom neighborhood. Using stacked glowing forms that bring softness to the skyline, Heatherwick incorporates Thai tradition into the design.

Located on the historic site of the Narai Hotel, Hatai will feature a revamp of the hotel, plus a new Six Senses property. Combined, the two hotels will offer 300 rooms, a wellness center, a ballroom, and conference facilities. The public will also gain 5,200 square meters of new space for enjoyment, including elevated walkways.

This public village will have a green canopy with a shrine, an open-air market, event spaces, and a nursery. Thanks to native planning and a restored canal that will flow through the space, anyone can enjoy a bit of downtime in nature. Providing respite from Bangkok’s urban hustle was important to the architects.

“There’s a richness to Thailand’s culture and historic architecture, but the anonymous, blank severity of many so-called modern buildings in Bangkok does not speak to this at all,” shares founder and design director Thomas Heatherwick. “We wanted to do something that connects with the country's heritage in a deeper way and builds detail, feeling and story back into the city.”

Set to open in 2027, Hatai's design will provide much-needed softness to the cityscape and give back in a way that will enhance public life.

Hatai, a cluster of two hotels and public space, is Heatherwick Studio's first project in Thailand.

The stacked forms, which were inspired by Thai lanterns, create a sense of softness.

Hatai is set to open to the public in 2027, creating a “Lantern District” in Bangkok.

Renders by DEVISUAL. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Heatherwick.