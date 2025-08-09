Home / Architecture / Hotels

Heatherwick’s Debut Thai Design Is Inspired by the Country’s Traditional Lanterns

By Jessica Stewart on August 9, 2025

Rendering of Hatai by Heatherwick

Renowned architecture studio Heatherwick is making its debut in Thailand with a new cluster of buildings inspired by Thai lanterns. Hatai is a public space and two hotels nestled in Bangkok's Silom neighborhood. Using stacked glowing forms that bring softness to the skyline, Heatherwick incorporates Thai tradition into the design.

Located on the historic site of the Narai Hotel, Hatai will feature a revamp of the hotel, plus a new Six Senses property. Combined, the two hotels will offer 300 rooms, a wellness center, a ballroom, and conference facilities. The public will also gain 5,200 square meters of new space for enjoyment, including elevated walkways.

This public village will have a green canopy with a shrine, an open-air market, event spaces, and a nursery. Thanks to native planning and a restored canal that will flow through the space, anyone can enjoy a bit of downtime in nature. Providing respite from Bangkok’s urban hustle was important to the architects.

There’s a richness to Thailand’s culture and historic architecture, but the anonymous, blank severity of many so-called modern buildings in Bangkok does not speak to this at all,” shares founder and design director Thomas Heatherwick. “We wanted to do something that connects with the country's heritage in a deeper way and builds detail, feeling and story back into the city.”

Set to open in 2027, Hatai's design will provide much-needed softness to the cityscape and give back in a way that will enhance public life.

Hatai, a cluster of two hotels and public space, is Heatherwick Studio's first project in Thailand.

Rendering of Hatai by Heatherwick

The stacked forms, which were inspired by Thai lanterns, create a sense of softness.

Rendering of Hatai by Heatherwick

Hatai is set to open to the public in 2027, creating a “Lantern District” in Bangkok.

Rendering of Hatai by Heatherwick

Heatherwick Studio: Website | Instagram

Renders by DEVISUAL. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Heatherwick.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
