Cotton House Hotel, Autograph Collection: Sleep in History While Experiencing the Heart of Barcelona

By Sara Barnes and Eugene Kim on December 4, 2025
Cotton House, Autograph Collection Hotel

Photo: Autograph Collection

It’s not often a hotel affords you the opportunity to sleep in history. The Cotton House Hotel, Autograph Collection, is different. The boutique hotel in Barcelona is situated in the former headquarters of the city’s Cotton Producers’ Guild, fusing the beauty of 19th-century architecture with contemporary comforts. The space boasts quiet luxury, with some elements that are opulent—such as its ornamental ceilings and a grand spiral staircase—and those that are punctuated with areas that feel almost minimalist yet still cozy—like a library with bolts of fabric on display as a nod to the building’s past.

“Walking into the Cotton House Hotel, Autograph Collection, I immediately felt the richness of its history and the beauty of its design,” says Eugene Kim, My Modern Met co-founder and editor-in-chief. “The hotel’s iconic twisting staircase always stopped me in my tracks. It is a sculptural masterpiece, and I found myself returning to it again and again, just to admire the craftsmanship and the way it anchors the space.”

The Neoclassical building was constructed in 1879 as a mansion for Miquel Boada, a Catalan bourgeois cotton businessman, and his family. The hotel invites you to tour its history by scanning the QR codes throughout. In doing this, you’ll learn about the marble staircases, parquet floors, and other treasures from the period.

There are eight room styles: four suites and four rooms. Each has a unique look and feel. The Damasco suite, for instance, features colorful frescoes and moldings, with large balconies and a marble bathroom. While the Damascus suite is clad in whites and more neutral tones, the Otomán opts for an entirely different feel. Its walls are clad in a gold-background wallpaper depicting herons with a statement-making headboard against its far wall. The rooms (not suites) are stylish while providing bright natural light and views of Barcelona. Comfortable and quiet, they offer a welcome reprieve from the hustle and bustle of the city.

When you’re ready to explore, Cotton House Hotel, Autograph Collection is perfectly positioned to help you do it. “Located in the heart of Barcelona,” Kim says, “the city opened up around me with cultural sites, architecture, and incredible restaurants all within walking distance. From the hotel, I wandered into the Gothic Quarter and saw the Cathedral of Barcelona glowing against the night sky. Simple evening walks became unforgettable moments.”

You can go out on your own, but it’s worth taking advantage of the experiences organized by the hotel. “During my stay,” Kim shares, “I experienced The Best of Antoni Gaudí in Barcelona: Private Full-Day Tour by Marriott Bonvoy Tours and Activities, and it left me breathless. My tour guide, Mari Carmen Rodriguez, was excellent, knowledgeable, and skilled at bringing the storied history of Gaudí and the art, design, architecture, and culture of Barcelona to life. Standing before Casa Batlló and the Basilica of the Sagrada Família, I felt the full force of Gaudí’s imagination. His work is a reminder that creativity can shape the world in ways that feel almost impossible.”

Whether you’re starting your day or retiring to the hotel for the night, stop by Batuar, the restaurant at Cotton House Hotel, Autograph Collection. Named after the machine that pressed cotton to remove its impurities (also known as the cotton gin), the restaurant and cocktail bar features local ingredients and Mediterranean cuisine. It’s open from 7 a.m. to midnight, and the continuous service ensures that a great dish is never far away. “Every meal and cocktail at Batuar Restaurant and Bar was exceptional,” Kim says. “Breakfasts were always delicious, and dinner was truly memorable.”

A fantastic hotel can make a great trip exceptional, and this experience proved it for Kim. “This visit to Barcelona changed my life,” he concludes. “I witnessed so much beauty, excellence, and creativity that I left feeling inspired in a way I will never forget. I highly recommend staying at the Cotton House Hotel, Autograph Collection for your next visit to Barcelona.”

Cotton House, Autograph Collection Hotel

Photo: Autograph Collection

Cotton House, Autograph Collection Hotel

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Cotton House, Autograph Collection Hotel

Photo: Autograph Collection

Cotton House, Autograph Collection Hotel

Photo: Autograph Collection

Cotton House, Autograph Collection Hotel

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Cotton House, Autograph Collection Hotel

Photo: Autograph Collection

Cotton House, Autograph Collection Hotel

Photo: Autograph Collection

Cotton House, Autograph Collection Hotel

Cotton House, Autograph Collection Hotel

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Cotton House, Autograph Collection Hotel

Photo: Autograph Collection

Cotton House, Autograph Collection Hotel

Photo: Autograph Collection

Cotton House, Autograph Collection Hotel

Photo: Autograph Collection

Casa Batlló in Barcelona

Casa Batlló (Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met)

Basílica de la Sagrada Família in Barcelona

Basílica de la Sagrada Família (Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met)

Basílica de la Sagrada Família in Barcelona

Basílica de la Sagrada Família (Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met)

Basílica de la Sagrada Família in Barcelona

Basílica de la Sagrada Família (Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met)

Basílica de la Sagrada Família in Barcelona

Basílica de la Sagrada Família (Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met)

Park Güell in Barcelona

Park Güell (Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met)

Park Güell in Barcelona

Park Güell (Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met)

Park Güell in Barcelona

Park Güell (Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met)

Park Güell in Barcelona

Park Güell (Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met)

Cotton House Hotel, Autograph Collection: Website | Instagram

