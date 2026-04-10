Winners of the 2026 World Press Photo Contest Present an Urgent Visual Record of Global Upheaval

Photojournalists bear an outstanding, if not essential, duty: to document the world with clarity, accuracy, and, perhaps above all else, humanity. That ethos sits at the heart of World Press Photo’s annual competition, which provides an urgent visual record of life across almost every continent through photojournalism. Now, the nonprofit organization has officially announced the winners of its 2026 World Press Photo Contest, meticulously selected from more than 57,000 images submitted across 141 countries.

This year’s recipients have encountered everything from political revolution, climate change, and armed conflict to cultural traditions, socioeconomic disparities, and illness. Through these documentary stories, we contend with the aftermath of the 2025 Bondi Beach shootings; a polar bear preparing to devour a sperm whale’s carcass; a wedding that, despite intense floods and severe weather in the Philippines, carried on as planned; the wildfires that tore through Los Angeles and Spain last year; and the protests that unfurled across Madagascar over failing public services, corruption, and economic hardship. Taken together, each entry expertly distills the events, people, landscapes, and conditions that impact us and the resilience we must summon in response.

“This is a critical moment—for democracy, for truth, for the question of what we as a society are willing to see and call out and what we are willing to ignore,” Kira Pollack, the contest’s 2026 global jury chair, remarked in a statement. “The photographers recognized here have done their part. They have made the record. Now it is our turn to look.”

There is undoubtedly a lot to confront throughout these photographs. César Rodríguez’s Mexico, A Changing Climate, for instance, captures the environmental disasters that have ravaged the country over the last two decades, leading to vanishing coastlines, water shortages, increased flooding, and forest fires. Saher Alghorra’s Witnessing Gaza, on the other hand, catalogs the ongoing genocide in Gaza due to Israeli occupation, under which Palestinians have endured starvation, famine, and relentless bombardment. While working on this story for The New York Times, Alghorra endured immense danger and bore witness to a death toll that has now surpassed 75,000.

“Even when everything around me told me to stop, I couldn’t,” the photographer said of the experience. “Silence would mean surrender.”

In Sweden, Sanna Sjöswärd explores severe anorexia and poor treatment options through Engla Louise, a former dancer who, after decades of treatment, is now considered therapy-resistant and receives palliative care at home. In Hong Kong, Tyrone Siu reports on the devastating fire at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex, immortalizing the moment in which a man cries out in anguish after exchanging what would be his final words with his wife trapped inside the building. And in New York, Carol Guzy navigates the traumatic family separations at the hands of mass deportation operations carried out by ICE.

This is a mere glimpse into the wide-ranging stories celebrated by this year’s World Press Photo Contest. Discover more winners from this year’s competition below.

The winners of the 2026 World Press Photo Contest confront climate change, political revolution, armed conflict, illness, socioeconomic disparity, and, above all, resilience through photojournalism.

World Press Photo: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by World Press Photo.