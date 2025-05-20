Stunning Prints of Nepalese Honey Hunters Support WWF For World Bee Day

Nearly 90% of our world’s wild flowering plant species depend entirely, or in part, on animal pollination, but close to 35% of invertebrate pollinators face extinction globally. In celebration of World Bee Day on May 20, British photographer Andrew Newey will be selling prints from his acclaimed Honey Hunters of Nepal series, with all proceeds going directly to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Twice a year, the Gurung ethnic group descends upon the Himalayan foothills in central Nepal, harvesting honey produced by some of the world’s largest bees. These honey hunters must carefully prepare fires to smoke out the bees, scale dizzying cliffs with the help of wooden ladders, and jab at the tangle of hives with a bamboo stick (tango), protected only by a minimal amount of gear. It’s a traditional and sacred process, involving techniques that have been passed down through generations. Still, the practice is rapidly dwindling, not only due to increased commercialization but also climate change, which poses a substantial threat to Nepal’s bee populations.

Newey’s Honey Hunters of Nepal collection offers an intimate glimpse into this dangerous hunt for honey, which he documented while staying with the Gurung for two weeks in December 2013. Each photograph is dramatic and almost otherworldly, showcasing honey hunters precariously dangling from ladders, their feet contorted around the rungs. One composition even depicts a hunter clinging to his ladder as bees swarm around him, plumes of smoke rising from the ground several feet below him. The surrounding landscape is equally astounding, complete with rugged cliff faces, emerald leaves, and hives that resemble glowing discs.

It’s fitting, then, that Newey and WWF have partnered for World Bee Day. As part of the collaboration, Newey has launched three limited-edition prints pulled from Honey Hunters of Nepal, starting at $1,999. The initiative will run for three weeks, with 100% of profits being donated to WWF to support their campaigns for bees and other pollinators.

“Bees are crucial to the survival of our ecosystems, and the work that’s being done to protect them is incredible,” Newey said in a statement. “My hope is that through my visual storytelling, people can understand the history behind [Honey Hunters of Nepal], as well as the beauty of biodiversity and the need for conservation.”

Dr. Benedict Dempsey, people and nature advisor at WWF-UK, adds: “By protecting bees, we’re protecting the whole web of life they help to support.”

Prints are currently available on Andrew Newey’s website, and WWF donations are also open via their website.

Andrew Newey: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Andrew Newey.