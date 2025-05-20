Home / Photography / Photojournalism

Stunning Prints of Nepalese Honey Hunters Support WWF For World Bee Day

By Eva Baron on May 20, 2025

Andrew Newey Honey Hunters of Nepal

Nearly 90% of our world’s wild flowering plant species depend entirely, or in part, on animal pollination, but close to 35% of invertebrate pollinators face extinction globally. In celebration of World Bee Day on May 20, British photographer Andrew Newey will be selling prints from his acclaimed Honey Hunters of Nepal series, with all proceeds going directly to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Twice a year, the Gurung ethnic group descends upon the Himalayan foothills in central Nepal, harvesting honey produced by some of the world’s largest bees. These honey hunters must carefully prepare fires to smoke out the bees, scale dizzying cliffs with the help of wooden ladders, and jab at the tangle of hives with a bamboo stick (tango), protected only by a minimal amount of gear. It’s a traditional and sacred process, involving techniques that have been passed down through generations. Still, the practice is rapidly dwindling, not only due to increased commercialization but also climate change, which poses a substantial threat to Nepal’s bee populations.

Newey’s Honey Hunters of Nepal collection offers an intimate glimpse into this dangerous hunt for honey, which he documented while staying with the Gurung for two weeks in December 2013. Each photograph is dramatic and almost otherworldly, showcasing honey hunters precariously dangling from ladders, their feet contorted around the rungs. One composition even depicts a hunter clinging to his ladder as bees swarm around him, plumes of smoke rising from the ground several feet below him. The surrounding landscape is equally astounding, complete with rugged cliff faces, emerald leaves, and hives that resemble glowing discs.

It’s fitting, then, that Newey and WWF have partnered for World Bee Day. As part of the collaboration, Newey has launched three limited-edition prints pulled from Honey Hunters of Nepal, starting at $1,999. The initiative will run for three weeks, with 100% of profits being donated to WWF to support their campaigns for bees and other pollinators.

“Bees are crucial to the survival of our ecosystems, and the work that’s being done to protect them is incredible,” Newey said in a statement. “My hope is that through my visual storytelling, people can understand the history behind [Honey Hunters of Nepal], as well as the beauty of biodiversity and the need for conservation.”

Dr. Benedict Dempsey, people and nature advisor at WWF-UK, adds: “By protecting bees, we’re protecting the whole web of life they help to support.”

Prints are currently available on Andrew Newey’s website, and WWF donations are also open via their website.

Photographer Andrew Newey will sell prints from his acclaimed Honey Hunters of Nepal series to benefit WWF for World Bee Day on May 20.

Andrew Newey Honey Hunters of Nepal

The print sale will run for three weeks with 100% of profits being donated to WWF to support their campaigns for bees and other pollinators.

Andrew Newey Honey Hunters of Nepal

Andrew Newey: Website | Instagram

Sources: The ancient art of honey hunting in Nepal – in pictures; Photo story: the Nepalese honey hunters facing some of the largest bees in the world; Gurung Wild Honey; World Bee Day: 20 May

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Andrew Newey.

Related Articles:

AIPAD’s 2025 Photography Show Unveils the Stunning Diversity of Its Eponymous Medium

Adventurous Bird Crashing Into a Waterfall Wins Nature Photography Contest

Royal Meteorological Society Celebrates 10 Years of Incredible Weather Photography [Interview]

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Powerful Portraits Unveil Quiet Resilience of Displaced Syrian Refugees Amid Climate Crises [Interview]
Haunting Portrait of Palestinian Boy Named 2025 World Press Photo of the Year
20 Powerful Winners of the 2025 World Press Photo Contest Show the Stories Shaping Our World
Photographer’s Image Show Destructive Lava Pouring From Iceland’s Sundhnúka Crater
Bolivia’s Intrepid “Climbing Cholitas” Ascend Glaciers and Rocky Mountains
20th Century’s Most Iconic News Images Celebrated in New Exhibition

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Reuters and AP Photographers Win 2024 Pulitzer Prizes for Exceptional Photojournalism
Haunting Image Showing Human Toll of Israel-Hamas War Named 2024 World Press Photo of the Year
Photojournalist Celebrates Black Rodeo Culture in New Book
Powerful Regional Winners From the 2024 World Press Photo Contest
Steve McCurry’s Iconic Career Will Be Celebrated in Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions
Sebastião Salgado’s Illustrious Photography Career Honored With Achievement Award

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.