Home / Video

Videographer Shares Nerve-Wracking Footage of His Drone Crashing Into an Icelandic Volcano

By Regina Sienra on February 8, 2024

Drones allow videographers to get some daring shots, especially in hostile natural environments. However, as close as they can get us to action, there are always risks. Just ask filmmaker Danny Mcgee. During a trip to Iceland, he decided to get close-up shots of the volcanos in the area. Down to his last SD card and drone battery, he sent his drone on one last round, only to nearly lose it to the lava.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Mcgee shows what could have been his drone's final minutes. As it approaches the crater, one can hear the gurgling lava below. The explosions grow bigger, and Mcgee lowers the drone to shoot them in all their glory. However, bright orange drops of lava suddenly engulf the drone. While the device is capturing great visuals, it is simultaneously hit by incandescent material as it spins in the air “Oh, no! I lost it,” Mcgee can be heard saying.

In what can only be described as a miracle, the drone manages to escape the crater. Since some of its propellers have been hit by lava, it struggles to make it back to Mcgee's side—but it does. “These are completely shattered and like, melted,” says Mcgee showing the charred parts. He smiles big with relief and excitement. “I thought for sure I was not getting the drone back. She's a warrior.”

The intrepid footage was then used in one of his short films, offering the viewer a firsthand view of what it looks like to almost fall in a pit of lava. Scroll down to watch the video below.

Filmmaker Danny Mcgee nearly lost his drone to an Icelandic volcano, but got some mesmerizing footage of the lava.

Danny McGee: Website | YouTube

Related Articles:

Fiery Photos of Iceland’s Volcano Eruption Show a Surreal Display of Lava and Smoke

Cloud Rings Around a Volcano Takes Top Prize in ‘Weather Photographer of the Year’ Contest

Incredible Live Stream Video Captures Powerful Volcano Eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea

Amazing Winners of the 2023 Drone Photo Awards Give a Fresh Perspective on the World

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Poetically Eye-Opening Look at What Winter Looks Like at Yellowstone National Park
Funny Video Series Imagines What It Would Be Like if Fonts Could Talk to Each Other
Hypnotic Timelapse Captures 300 Days of a Pine Tree’s Growth in Under 2 Minutes
The Biggest Snowflake Ever Recorded Is Much Larger Than You’d Think
Fascinating Video Shows Man Getting a Perm To Achieve a Curly Mustache
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Ends in Controversy After Contestant Appears To Say the Right Answer

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Cherry Blossom Forecast Maps Predict When the 2024 Sakura Season Begins Across Japan
Watch Revealing GoPro Footage Shot by Cyclist on Streets of Pyongyang, North Korea
Tilt Shift Video Shows How This Technique Turns the World Into an Adorable Miniature Model
3,000 Drones Mimic Bird Murmurations in Record-Breaking Art Installation
Mouse Is Caught on Video Tidying Up a Man’s Shed Every Night
Insightful Video Visualizes and Compares the Speed of the Fastest Underwater Animals

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.