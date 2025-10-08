Heartbreaking Photos of Gaza Conflict Win 2025 International Photography Awards

The International Photography Awards (IPA) announced the big winners of its 22nd annual photo contest and two highly contrasting series of photographs stole the moment. Palestinian photojournalist Abdelrahman Alkahlout was named IPA Photographer of the Year 2025 for his heartbreaking series of images detailing the impact that the ongoing conflict in Gaza has on civilians.

Echoes of Genocide: Gaza’s Civilian Suffering contains photos that, while difficult to look at, are necessary for the world to see. Alkahlout’s imagery of children missing limbs, mothers fleeing bombardments with their babies, and doctors treating the wounded on the hospital’s floor all serve to remind us that what is happening in Gaza isn’t about politicians; it’s about ordinary people. These civilians find themselves caught in the crossfire of a devastating attack that is eradicating an entire population, and Alkahlout has bravely risked his own safety to bring their stories to light.

“The conflict between Israel and Palestine was one of the most significant global issues last year, and both sides have their supporters. As a competition judge, one must view these photographs with detachment—judging the image as an image,” explains competition judge Alex Ng.

“The success of this entry lies in its ability to break the viewer’s heart. The most important element in news photography is tragedy, and this series captures, from different visual perspectives, the victims on one side of this tragedy: injured children, the loss of loved ones, and families displaced from their homes. In every frame of this series, the photographer has created images filled with power—images that deeply move and devastate the viewer.”

On the other end of the spectrum, French fine art photographer Marie Sueur was named IPA Discovery of the Year 2025 for her series Murmures de l'âme (“Whispers of the Soul”), which judge Juan Curto calls, “A poetical work with very strong imagery.” In it, Sueur uses filters and artistic compositions to explore the unconscious as a place where “reason gives way to instinct.” Her shadowy, mysterious photography creates intrigue, drawing the viewer in as they try to unravel the narrative.

These extraordinary photographers, along with the previously announced category winners, are a testament to the technical skill, creativity, and tenacity required to succeed in the field. Scroll down for more images from each series and head over to the IPA website to read more about the winners.

