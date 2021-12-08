Photographer Ami Vitale on Following Your Heart and Documenting Stories of Hope [Podcast]

Photographer Ami Vitale documents endangered species and the powerful bonds they share with their caretakers. This week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we interview Vitale and get a behind-the-scenes look at how she captured some of her most legendary pictures.

In fact, you may have seen one of her more famous images featured on the front cover of National Geographic following the death of Sudan (the world's last male Northern White Rhino) or her coverage of the rescue operation to save a stranded community of endangered Rothschild Giraffes with a raft. In our chat, Vitale answers your listener questions and delves into how she went from photographing violence in conflict zones to documenting stories of hope in wildlife conservation.

This is an excellent episode for photographers or art lovers interested in journalism and storytelling. Vitale's journey reminds us that following your heart is often the best path forward, even in the face of overwhelming adversity.

