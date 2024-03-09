Watch a Pair of Bald Eagles Dutifully Wait for Their Eggs to Hatch in Front of a Wintery Landscape

Jackie and Shadow are kind of a celebrity couple around Southern California. But they aren't Hollywood actors—they are a pair of bald eagles who call the San Bernardino National Forest home. A cleverly placed webcam has allowed animal lovers to follow them as they deliver their eggs and wait for them to hatch in the weeks leading to the spring. This year, it looks like three more birds could join their family.

The camera is managed by Friends of Big Bear Valley, an organization dedicated to protecting local animals through education and monitoring. They've been streaming from Jackie and Shadow's nest for years, sharing their family life with the public and providing priceless insight into the behavior of these animals.

On top of providing a 24/7 livestream, Friends of Big Bear Valley also provide explanations and share some highlights of the bald eagles' adventures. For example, they've detailed how one bribes the other with fish to let them sit on the eggs, or how they chase off intruders. Caring for their future offspring is a team effort, and both creatures seem to be up for the challenge.

While it is exciting to follow the eagles' parenting duties, the footage also provides some spectacular vistas of the national park, whether it a sunny morning with the lake on the background or a misty and snowy morning that turns the nest and its surroundings into a winter wonderland.

As of writing, experts from Friends of Big Bear Valley continue to monitor the bald eagles, providing updates as to when the eggs may hatch. With at least two of them still within the possible hatching window, hopefully we'll get some good news from them soon. To stay up to date, tune in to Friends of Big Bear Valley's livestream and follow them on Facebook.

Friends of Big Bear Valley: Website | YouTube | Facebook

h/t: [CBS12]

