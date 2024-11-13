Home / Animals / Birds

Incredible Acorn Woodpeckers Build Storage Trees That Can Hold 50,000 Acorns

By Jessica Stewart on November 13, 2024
Acorn Woodpecker Granary

Photo: jeanro/Depositphotos

Many woodland creatures love munching on acorns, but nothing is quite like the acorn woodpecker (Melanerpes formicivorus). This medium-sized woodpecker is found across Central America and the western United States. They use their impressive pecking ability to create an incredible storage system for their precious acorns.

Acorn woodpeckers create “granaries” or “storage trees” out of dead branches, trees, houses, or even utility poles. Used year after year, the birds store their winter food stash in the perfectly formed holes they peck in the dead wood. Given that these impressive food stores can have upwards of 50,000 holes, they aren't just the work of a single acorn woodpecker. The species lives in family groups of up to 12 birds that share nests and even communally raise chicks. They also work as a team to build the granary, which future generations will use to keep themselves fed throughout the year.

While there might be concerns that other animals could find these storage trees and nab the acorns for themselves, the woodpeckers ensure that won't happen. They manage to wedge the acorns in so tightly that anyone looking for a free snack would have a hard time removing them from the holes.

As the acorns dry out, they shrink slightly, making them easier for the acorn woodpeckers to remove once it's feeding time. To ensure that nothing is too loose before they're ready to eat, a member of the group checks all the acorns from time to time and moves any shrunken acorns to a smaller hole. These complex social behaviors have long fascinated ornithologists, and their behavior is widely studied.

Though acorn woodpeckers are closely associated with acorns, it's actually not their primary food source throughout the year. They prefer insects, saps, and fruits, relying on their backup food source of acorns to get them through the winter.

Acorn woodpeckers (Melanerpes formicivorus) are medium-sized woodpeckers found across Central America and the western United States.

Acorn Woodpecker

Photo: raptorcaptor/Depositphotos

They work as a team and use their impressive pecking ability to create an incredible storage system for their precious acorns.

Acorn Woodpecker Granary

Photo: jeanro/Depositphotos

Called “granaries” or “storage trees,” they can fit upwards of 50,000 acorns and are used by generations of woodpeckers.

Acorn Woodpecker Granary

Photo: jeanro/Depositphotos

One team member even checks to ensure no acorns are loose and, if they are, moves them to a smaller hole so no other animals can steal them.

Acorn Woodpacker putting acorn in a hole

Photo: steve_byland/Depositphotos

Learn more about the fascinating acorn woodpecker in this video from the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology.

Related Articles:

Man Drills a Hole in the Wall and Uncovers a Surprising Stash Pouring Out

Fascinating Discovery Finds That the White-throated Sparrow Species Has Four Sexes

Meet the Rüppell’s Vulture, the Extraordinary Bird That Can Fly as High as an Airplane

Chinstrap Penguins Have a Fascinating “Microsleep” Schedule Made Up of Thousands of 4-Second Naps

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Night Parrot Previously Thought To Be Extinct Is Discovered by Indigenous Rangers and Researchers
Endangered Yellow-Eyed Penguin Is Crowned New Zealand’s Bird of the Year
Startling Look at the Effects of Window Collisions Wins 2024 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
Scientists Take Flight to Help Nearly Extinct Birds Migrate
Photographer Captures a Tiny Crimson Sunbird Bathing in a Banana Flower Petal Pool
African Grey Parrot as Smart as a Human Toddler Breaks Guinness World Record

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Same-Sex Couple of Flamingos Successfully Hatch Chick at UK Zoo
Rescued Baby Bird Is Wrapped in a Tortilla To Keep It Warm and Safe Until Wildlife Experts Arrive
Largest Eagles in the World Are So Big That Their Talons Are Bigger Than Bear Claws
Creative Hummingbird Feeding Mask Allows You To Observe Birds From Up-Close
During World War II, Parachuting Pigeons Carried Messages to French Resistance
2024 Audubon Photography Awards Celebrates the Beauty of North American Birds

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.