Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Photographer Captures a Tiny Crimson Sunbird Bathing in a Banana Flower Petal Pool

By Emma Taggart on September 12, 2024

Crimson Sunbird Photos by Rahul Singh

As humans, we often overlook how smaller creatures perceive and engage with the world in entirely different ways. India-based, award-winning photographer Rahul Singh beautifully captures this in his captivating series featuring a female Crimson Sunbird bathing in the water-filled petals of a banana flower in Jalpaiguri, India.

Using a flower petal as a bath might seem far-fetched to us, but for the tiny Crimson Sunbird, which measures just 10 cm (4 inches) long, it’s the perfect sanctuary. The banana flower petal collects just enough water to create a tiny, natural basin, providing little birds a safe place to take a quick bath during hot days.

“In India, the autumn days are hot and humid, but the nights are pleasant,” says Singh. “In the morning, dew drops are found on the edge of grass, flower petals, and sometimes water is stored in the flower petals.”

After sipping nectar from the flower, the Sunbird takes a refreshing dip in the pooled water. Singh’s photos capture the bird as it splashes and shuffles its feathers, twisting and fluttering within the petal. Singh captured the sweet moment with a powerful telephoto lens, allowing him to shoot from a distance without disturbing the bird's bath time.

When he’s not photographing Crimson Sunbirds, Singh turns his lens to other native birds of India. His stunning photos highlight the vibrant diversity of feathered friends in the region.

Check out Singh’s photos below and find more on Instagram.

Photographer Rahul Singh captured a female Crimson Sunbird bathing in the water-filled petals of a banana flower in Jalpaiguri, India.

Crimson Sunbird Photos by Rahul Singh

Crimson Sunbird Photos by Rahul Singh

The banana flower petal collects just enough water to create a tiny, natural basin, providing little birds a safe place to take a quick bath.

Crimson Sunbird Photos by Rahul Singh

Crimson Sunbirds measure just 10 cm (4 inches) long, making the banana flower petal the perfect-sized bath.

Crimson Sunbird Photos by Rahul Singh

The petal barely shifts as the bird shuffles around, highlighting how incredibly lightweight it must be.

Crimson Sunbird Photos by Rahul Singh

Crimson Sunbird Photos by Rahul Singh

Crimson Sunbird Photos by Rahul Singh

Crimson Sunbird Photos by Rahul Singh

Crimson Sunbird Photos by Rahul Singh

Crimson Sunbird Photos by Rahul Singh

Crimson Sunbird Photos by Rahul Singh

Singh also photographs other native birds of India, revealing the vibrant diversity of feathered friends in the region.

Bird Photos by Rahul Singh

Bird Photos by Rahul Singh

Bird Photos by Rahul Singh

Bird Photos by Rahul Singh

Bird Photos by Rahul Singh

Rahul Singh: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rahul Singh.

Related Articles:

Incredible Winning Photos From the 2021 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest

Emotional Bird Photos Capture the Exquisite Diversity of Our Feathered Friends

People Can’t Believe This Photo of a Bird Isn’t Photoshopped or AI-Generated

Hummingbird Whisperer Captures Close-Up Photos of Birds Visiting Her Backyard

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

14 Extraordinary Highly Commended Photos From the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest
African Grey Parrot as Smart as a Human Toddler Breaks Guinness World Record
Wildlife Photographer Captures Intimate Photos of Alaska’s Grizzly Bears
Same-Sex Couple of Flamingos Successfully Hatch Chick at UK Zoo
Rescued Baby Bird Is Wrapped in a Tortilla To Keep It Warm and Safe Until Wildlife Experts Arrive
Largest Eagles in the World Are So Big That Their Talons Are Bigger Than Bear Claws

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Striking Animal Portraits Capture “Humanlike” Poses Full of Personality
Adventurer Creates Artistic Photos of Animals in Their Natural Habitats
Creative Hummingbird Feeding Mask Allows You To Observe Birds From Up-Close
During World War II, Parachuting Pigeons Carried Messages to French Resistance
Funny Early Entries of the 2024 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
2024 Audubon Photography Awards Celebrates the Beauty of North American Birds

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.