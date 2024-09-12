As humans, we often overlook how smaller creatures perceive and engage with the world in entirely different ways. India-based, award-winning photographer Rahul Singh beautifully captures this in his captivating series featuring a female Crimson Sunbird bathing in the water-filled petals of a banana flower in Jalpaiguri, India.

Using a flower petal as a bath might seem far-fetched to us, but for the tiny Crimson Sunbird, which measures just 10 cm (4 inches) long, it’s the perfect sanctuary. The banana flower petal collects just enough water to create a tiny, natural basin, providing little birds a safe place to take a quick bath during hot days.

“In India, the autumn days are hot and humid, but the nights are pleasant,” says Singh. “In the morning, dew drops are found on the edge of grass, flower petals, and sometimes water is stored in the flower petals.”

After sipping nectar from the flower, the Sunbird takes a refreshing dip in the pooled water. Singh’s photos capture the bird as it splashes and shuffles its feathers, twisting and fluttering within the petal. Singh captured the sweet moment with a powerful telephoto lens, allowing him to shoot from a distance without disturbing the bird's bath time.

When he’s not photographing Crimson Sunbirds, Singh turns his lens to other native birds of India. His stunning photos highlight the vibrant diversity of feathered friends in the region.

Check out Singh’s photos below and find more on Instagram.

Photographer Rahul Singh captured a female Crimson Sunbird bathing in the water-filled petals of a banana flower in Jalpaiguri, India.

The banana flower petal collects just enough water to create a tiny, natural basin, providing little birds a safe place to take a quick bath.

Crimson Sunbirds measure just 10 cm (4 inches) long, making the banana flower petal the perfect-sized bath.

The petal barely shifts as the bird shuffles around, highlighting how incredibly lightweight it must be.

Singh also photographs other native birds of India, revealing the vibrant diversity of feathered friends in the region.

