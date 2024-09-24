A startling look at the after-effects of window collisions won animal photojournalist Patricia Seaton Homonylo the 2024 Bird Photographer of the Year contest. Her poignant photograph beat out more than 23,000 images that were submitted by photographers from around the world. Showing the “Bird Layout” event featuring over 4,000 birds that perished in Toronto due to window collisions, the image raises awareness about the manmade peril that our feathered friends face.

“Each year, more than one billion birds die in North America alone due to collisions with windows,” says Homonylo. “I am a conservation photojournalist and have been working with the Fatal Light Awareness Program, where we save window-collision survivors in Toronto. Sadly, most of the birds we find are already dead. They are collected, and at the end of the year, we create this impactful display to honor the lives lost and increase public awareness.”

“I hope people are shocked by what they see and are moved to act by using bird-safe glass and supporting organizations like FLAP.”

Homonylo not only won the overall competition, but also topped the Conservation category for her efforts. To support bird conservation efforts, the competition made a donation to Birds on the Brink, which provides funding to grassroots bird conservation projects around the world.

“The mark of a good photograph is one that either demonstrates artistry or tells a story. The mark of an exceptional one is that it does both,” says Paul Sterry, Birds on the Brink trustee. “This is just such a photograph, portraying a tragic and often overlooked aspect of man’s impact on the environment and an unintended consequence of our species’ high rise aspirations, which turns out to be yet another devastating threat to wild birds.”

Awards were also handed out in eight different categories in the adult competition, as well as three youth categories. The Young Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 was awarded to 14-year-old Spanish photographer Andrés Luis Domínguez Blanco for his creative angle on a nuthatch scrambling down an oak tree.

Scroll down to view the winners, who will see their work featured in a coffee-table book published by Princeton University Press.

Here are the incredible winners of the 2024 Bird Photographer of the Year contest.

Over 23,000 images were submitted to this year's competition.

