Birders Shatter World Record by Documenting Over 7,800 Species of Birds Within a Single Day

Within the birding community, the “big year” challenge serves as an informal goal to encounter as many species of birds as possible within a calendar year and specific geographic area. This past October, however, the yearly challenge was compressed into a single day. Birdwatchers from more than 200 countries joined the October Big Day 2024 challenge, shattering world records by documenting over 7,800 species within just one day.

Hosted on October 12, 2024 by eBird, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Merlin, and other birding organizations, this substantial event attracted nearly 748,000 participants around the world. Throughout the day, birders submitted a total of 61,986 images and 2,022 video recordings to the Macaulay Library, allowing scientific data to remain accessible for the birding community.

Colombia produced the greatest number of documented birds, an unsurprising accomplishment given that the country boasts the highest population of endemic birds on Earth. Italy witnessed a 93% increase in participating eBirders since the Big Day in 2023, with the Philippines clocking in as a close second at 89%. Africa also recorded more than 1,500 species for the first time ever.

The event collected close to 100,000 birding checklists via eBird. These checklists clearly illustrate global bird populations, offering ornithologists critical insights into conservation efforts and migratory patterns. Big Day events celebrate the diversity of birds, nature, and participatory science while collecting essential data for researchers.

“The amazing number of recorded species is a testament to the efforts of observers around the world and the resources created by the global birding community,” the eBird team writes. “Together, we’ve contributed data that will help inform the conservation of birds for generations to come.”

Mark your calendars: the next Big Day is coming up on May 10, 2025.

