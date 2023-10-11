Home / Art / Sculpture

Museum Shows What Happens When You Let Visitors Touch Marble Sculptures

By Regina Sienra on October 11, 2023
Zoom on hand of marble sculpture

Photo: gilmanshiny/Depositphotos

In the hands of a talented artist, marble can become a highly realistic and detailed work. Understandably, the reliefs and intricacies can spark the desire to touch a finished sculpture in some people. But on top of endangering the piece by accidentally toppling it over, the act of touching a marble sculpture can also take away from the beauty of the material itself. The National Museum Wales has demonstrated what would happen if all visitors touched one of its famed marble vases. The results are revealing, to say the least.

The museum is home to The Jenkins Vase, named after Thomas Jenkins, a Classical art dealer who is thought to have acquired it in 1769. Made from a round Roman altar first recorded near Naples in 1489, it was transformed into a vase at some point in the 18th century. At 172 cm (67.7 inches) tall, it is truly a sight to see, even inspiring those who visit the museum to turn it into beautiful illustrations.

While the vase is not roped off, the museum hopes patrons will keep their distance—and their hands to themselves. A plaque in front of the vase reads in Welsh and English, “Please don't touch the vase. Museums have good reasons for asking people not to touch things. The vase is made from carved marble. If every visitor to the gallery touched it, it would soon be dirty.”

Below it, the staff has attached two marble hands—one encased and one free to be touched by the visitors. “We want you to touch this piece of marble,” they add. “Look at the difference between the surface people have been touching and the area that hasn't been touched.”

The area that has been touched is significantly dirtier than the one behind glass. The enclosed, untouched piece retains the pristine white of the marble, while the other has become a shade of beige, with dirt mounting at the creases, accidentally darkening the details and even making it look cartoonish.

On top of dirt, excessive rubbing can even lead to sculptures losing their details. For example, the bronze statue of St. Peter in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican has had its foot worn down from the thousands of visitors that touch it every year. As appealing as it is to some to touch these pieces, observing them at a distance keeps them safe and will allow them to be marveled at by many more in years to come.

The National Museum Wales is home to The Jenkins Vase, named after Thomas Jenkins, a Classical art dealer who is thought to have acquired it in 1769.

To prevent patrons from rubbing it, the museum has displayed a duo of marble pieces—one that is untouched and another that is touched by countless visitors. The results speak for themselves.

A museum demonstrating what happens when you let visitors touch marble
byu/frituurgarnituur inDamnthatsinteresting

National Museum Wales: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

18th-Century Book Invites You To Marvel at 570 Varieties of Marble in Stunning Detail

Artist Compresses Classical Sculptures Into Small Marble Cubes

The Mysterious History of the Marble ‘Venus de Milo’ Statue

Past and Present Clash in Striking Marble Sculptures That Appear to “Malfunction”

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Painstakingly Recreates Ordinary Objects in Beautiful Porcelain
Rice Straw Sculptures of Massive Animals Take Over 2023 Wara Art Festival in Japan
Two Giant Troll Sculptures Pop Up in Seattle to Complete the Series of U.S. Installations
Stunning Metallic Animal Sculptures Made With Sweeping Lines
Artist Twists Hundreds of Wire Strands Into Bonsai Tree Sculptures
From New Jersey to Washington State, Massive Wooden Troll Sculptures Are Cropping up Across the U.S.

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Mesmerizing Metal Sculptures of Disintegrating People Visualizes the Ephemerality of Beauty and Life
Sculptor Breathes New Life Into Thousands of Scrap Metal Parts
Colorful Wooden “Pixels” Converge To Create Enigmatic Face Masks
One of These Five Black Artists’ Designs Will Be Chosen for the Harriet Tubman Memorial in Philadelphia
Artist Collaborates With Bees To Create Sculptural Wax Skulls
Artist Transforms the Tips of Pencils Into Miniature Masterpieces

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.