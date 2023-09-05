Home / Design

Artist Duo Shoot 10,000 Volts of Electricity Through a Pieces of Wood To Create Their Striking Designs

By Regina Sienra on September 5, 2023
wood coaster decorated with Lichtenberg Figure and blue paint to emulate a river

WildflowerDesignsWM | $59.75+
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Out in the wild, electricity gives us epic thunderstorms that have inspired artists and marveled scientists. But now, two creators have found a unique way to turn the power of lightning into statement pieces for the home. Drawing from the principle of Lichtenberg figures, Nick and Kat from Wildflower Designs create intricate wood coasters, cheese boards, and, even a table decorated with river-like patterns produced by electricity.

“Lichtenberg figure, or ‘fractal burning' involves shooting between 2000 and 10000 volts of electricity through a piece of wood,” Kat tells My Modern Met. “When traveling through the wood the electricity scorches and burns out channels that we later fill with shimmery, colorful resin to create a stunning contrast.” She adds that her favorite resin color is either emerald or ‘super bronze', while Nick's favorite is blue.

Nick and Kat do everything from scratch, which sometimes includes stopping by the side of the road to pick up an interesting fallen trunk. Finishing a piece takes them a minimum of four days, a process that includes cutting, curing, burning, and adding color. “The design is uncontrollable for the most part, however, as we have been doing this for such a long time we can influence certain aspects of the pieces through pure intuition,” Kat explains. “We know which pieces of wood will produce certain burns depending on a whole host of factors including weather, humidity, and grain pattern”.

Kat describes Wildflower Designs' work as having natural and organic undertones, as it is inspired by the Scottish countryside. “When approaching the Lichtenberg figure, we were fascinated by how nature still influences the pieces' outcome despite the overwhelming power of electricity. This process is only possible due to the unique fingerprint of each piece of wood; when the electricity travels through the piece, it endeavors to find the quickest and easiest path to the sister probe, forcing the current to ‘jump' across the grain creating the ‘tree-like' patterns shown in the photographs. No two pieces will ever be the same, much like the trees they are created from.”

Ultimately, their favorite part of the process is getting a really gnarly, knotty piece of wood and observing how the burn works with or around the knots. “Adding the resin to these specific pieces looks absolutely stunning and gives a new life to wood that otherwise would be discarded,” she shares, adding that while it looks really cool, the Lichtenberg figure technique is a dangerous craft, and should not be attempted at home by non-professionals.

You can find Wildflower Designs' wood pieces with Lichtenberg figures on Etsy. To stay up to date with their craft, you can follow them on Instagram.

Drawing from the principle of Lichtenberg figures, Nick and Kat from Wildflower Designs create intricate wood coasters, cheese boards, and, even a table decorated with river-like patterns produced by electricity.

“Lichtenberg figure, or ‘fractal burning' involves shooting between 2000 and 10000 volts of electricity through a piece of wood,” Kat tells My Modern Met.

“When traveling through the wood the electricity scorches and burns out channels that we later fill with shimmery, colorful resin to create a stunning contrast,” the artist explains.

You can find these one-of-a-kind pieces on Etsy.

wood table decorated with Lichtenberg Figure and blue paint to emulate a river

WildflowerDesignsWM | $2,389.80+

Wildflower Designs: Website | Etsy | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Bildhalle.

Related Articles:

Wood and Resin Coffee Tables Look Like Koi Ponds Come to Life

Artist Adorns Slices of Wood With Enchanting Woodland Illustrations

Artist Transform Slices of Wood With Magical Forest Paintings

Wood and Resin Pair Perfectly To Create Beautiful Minimalist Animal Sculptures

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

The Automatic Shirt Flapper Is a Hysterical-Looking Gadget That Actually Works at Keeping You Cool
Cyberpunk Restaurant in Japan Serves Vacuum-Packed Burgers and Sake Made From Seahorses
The Way This Artist Organizes Objects Into Perfect Arrangements Is Incredibly Satisfying
Baseball Player Steps up to the Plate With a Bat That Looks Like a Giant Pencil
Artist Reimagines People From Classical Paintings Living Modern-Day Lives
Artist Creates Enchanting Miniature Scenes Every Single Day for Over 12 Years

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Head Back to School With a Bundle of Painting and Drawing Classes for a Special Price
How the Memphis Movement Went Against “Good Taste” To Inspire Designers Today
Powerful Exhibit Explores the Role of Tradition in Contemporary Chinese Art
Collage Artist Cuts and Pastes Vintage Magazines Into Playfully Interactive Scenes
This Transparent Beehive Lets Beekeepers See the Bees at Work
Mysterious Totem Pole Pops up on British Cliff and No One Knows Who Put It There

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.