Wood and Resin Pair Perfectly To Create Beautiful Minimalist Animal Sculptures

By Margherita Cole on July 6, 2022
Wood and Resin Animal Sculptures by Woodwhale Lab

Makers from around the world have harnessed the perfect combination of wood and resin to create stunning works of art. Ukraine-based artist Yurii Myketka, aka Woodwhale Lab, specializes in applying this mixture to aesthetically pleasing animal sculptures.

With their minimalist bodies and polished details, these miniature figurines are visually striking. Myketka creates these appealing designs by alternating the placement of wood and resin in the sculpture, using bold jewel-toned colors, and simplifying the forms of animals into the most essential features. As a result, his menagerie is both charmingly endearing as well as beautiful.

From penguins to foxes to small birds, Myketka captures a range of animal creatures with his distinct style. Sometimes he purposefully creates mirrored pairs that share complementary features, while other pieces are presented individually as solitary figurines. Every piece, however, possesses the essence of its real-life inspiration.

Scroll down to check out some of Myketka’s wood and resin animal sculptures. When he’s not crafting creatures, Myketka also makes custom wall hangings, jewelry, and more. Check out his Etsy shop here.

Ukrainian artist Yurii Myketka, aka Woodwhale Lab, crafts stunning animal sculptures from wood and resin.

Wood and Resin Animal Sculptures by Woodwhale LabWood and Resin Animal Sculptures by Woodwhale Lab

His latest projects feature perfect pairs of animals.

Wood and Resin Animal Sculptures by Woodwhale LabWood and Resin Animal Sculptures by Woodwhale LabWood and Resin Animal Sculptures by Woodwhale Lab

These fox and bird sculptures are minimalist representations of their real-life inspirations.

Wood and Resin Animal Sculptures by Woodwhale LabWood and Resin Animal Sculptures by Woodwhale LabWood and Resin Animal Sculptures by Woodwhale LabWood and Resin Animal Sculptures by Woodwhale LabWood and Resin Animal Sculptures by Woodwhale LabWood and Resin Animal Sculptures by Woodwhale LabWood and Resin Animal Sculptures by Woodwhale LabWood and Resin Animal Sculptures by Woodwhale LabYurii Myketka: Facebook | Instagram | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Yurii Myketka.

