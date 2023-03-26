Home / Design / Creative Products

Wood and Resin Coffee Tables Look Like Koi Ponds Come to Life

By Margherita Cole on March 26, 2023
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Visiting a koi pond is often a tranquil experience. While you may think that this requires venturing outdoors to experience it, EpoxyMiniStore captures the beauty of these elaborate water gardens in their exquisite epoxy resin furniture. The Vietnam-based maker produces a range of unique coffee tables that combine wood with resin to mimic the appearance of koi pond habitats.

From afar, it's easy to mistake these handmade pieces for real life. The resin is molded in such a way that it easily resembles water, whether it is still, rippling, or cascading down a small waterfall. Each of the koi is painted by hand in hyperrealistic detail which makes it seem as though a real fish is swimming underneath. As a result, the clear part of the coffee table looks like it contains the typical things you would find in a koi pond, while the wood is often manipulated to mimic natural rock formations.

All of EpoxyMiniStore's creations are a striking sight, easily fooling the eye into thinking that the water and fish are actually moving on the coffee table. When incorporated into the home, they surely bring some of the quiet beauty of nature to the indoors. And while most of these unique coffee tables come from EpoxyMiniStore's own creative vision, however, they also work with clients to produce custom-made furniture.

You can find available epoxy resin coffee tables via EpoxyMiniStore's Etsy shop.

Vietnam-based maker EpoxyMiniStore creates exquisite coffee tables that look like real koi fish ponds.

Epoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee PondEpoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee PondEpoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee PondEpoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee Pond

They combine wood with epoxy resin to mimic the appearance of real water and fish.

Epoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee PondEpoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee PondEpoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee PondEpoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee Pond

Even the wood resembles natural rocky formations.

Epoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee PondEpoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee PondEpoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee PondEpoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee PondEpoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee PondEpoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee Pond

Each of these stunning pieces would make a striking addition to someone's living room.

Epoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee PondEpoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee PondEpoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee PondEpoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee PondEpoxy Resin Koi Fish Coffee PondExoxyMiniStore: Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by EpoxyMiniStore.

