Wood and Resin Coffee Tables Look Like Koi Ponds Come to Life

Visiting a koi pond is often a tranquil experience. While you may think that this requires venturing outdoors to experience it, EpoxyMiniStore captures the beauty of these elaborate water gardens in their exquisite epoxy resin furniture. The Vietnam-based maker produces a range of unique coffee tables that combine wood with resin to mimic the appearance of koi pond habitats.

From afar, it's easy to mistake these handmade pieces for real life. The resin is molded in such a way that it easily resembles water, whether it is still, rippling, or cascading down a small waterfall. Each of the koi is painted by hand in hyperrealistic detail which makes it seem as though a real fish is swimming underneath. As a result, the clear part of the coffee table looks like it contains the typical things you would find in a koi pond, while the wood is often manipulated to mimic natural rock formations.

All of EpoxyMiniStore's creations are a striking sight, easily fooling the eye into thinking that the water and fish are actually moving on the coffee table. When incorporated into the home, they surely bring some of the quiet beauty of nature to the indoors. And while most of these unique coffee tables come from EpoxyMiniStore's own creative vision, however, they also work with clients to produce custom-made furniture.

Vietnam-based maker EpoxyMiniStore creates exquisite coffee tables that look like real koi fish ponds.

They combine wood with epoxy resin to mimic the appearance of real water and fish.

Even the wood resembles natural rocky formations.

Each of these stunning pieces would make a striking addition to someone's living room.

