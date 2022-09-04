Home / Drawing / Illustration

Artist Adorns Slices of Wood With Enchanting Woodland Illustrations

By Margherita Cole on September 4, 2022
Paintings on Wood by Melpomeni Chatzipanagiotou

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Enchanting illustrations of woodland animals and leafy habitats find their home on small slices of wood. Greece-based artist Melpomeni Chatzipanagiotou pairs her love of portraying nature with organic materials in an ongoing series of drawings and paintings on wood. These small tactile pieces depict a range dreamy scenes encompassed by a border of real lumber.

Chatzipanagiotou renders her subjects using a limited color palette of black and white, blue, and some metallics. As a result, she is able to create a striking contrast of light and dark that pops out from the wood. While some of these pieces feature paintings that have been made directly onto the plank, others include drawings on paper that have been mounted on the base. “A principal theme in my work is the natural habitat and its living inhabitants, with an otherworldly touch,” Chatzipanagiotou tells My Modern Met. “My work and interests are very broad but I often explore themes that are connected to our Earth and Cosmic Universe.”

These bewitching works of art appear to blend reality and imagination, resulting in captivating combinations of nature, space, and more. “With a profound need to try and communicate my thoughts, feelings, and stories through the making of dense and detailed art,” Chatzipanagiotou continues. “Each art piece I create is uniquely hand-drawn, with a mixed media of materials, pens, inks, gouache, acrylic paint and I like to work both on paper and wood.”

You can purchase available art via Chatzipanagiotou's Etsy shop, and pre-order her newest coloring book (coming in February 2023) on Amazon. Keep up to date with her latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

Greece-based artist Melpomeni Chatzipanagiotou paints on slices of wood.

Paintings on Wood by Melpomeni Chatzipanagiotou

Paintings on Wood by Melpomeni Chatzipanagiotou

She uses a limited color palette of black and white to create her illustrations.

Paintings on Wood by Melpomeni Chatzipanagiotou

Paintings on Wood by Melpomeni Chatzipanagiotou

Each piece depicts a scene or character inspired by nature.

Paintings on Wood by Melpomeni Chatzipanagiotou

Paintings on Wood by Melpomeni Chatzipanagiotou

Paintings on Wood by Melpomeni Chatzipanagiotou

Paintings on Wood by Melpomeni Chatzipanagiotou

Paintings on Wood by Melpomeni Chatzipanagiotou

Melpomeni Chatzipanagiotou: Etsy | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Melpomeni Chatzipanagiotou.

Related Articles:

Artist Transform Slices of Wood With Magical Forest Paintings

Energetic Drip Paintings Imagine a Future Where Cities and Nature Are One

Atmospheric Forest Paintings Look Like There’s a Glitch in Their Pixels

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Illustrative Magazine Covers Celebrate the Eclectic Experiences of Living in Tokyo
Artist Cleverly Harnesses the Shapes of Shadows to Create Quirky Characters
Illustrations Imagine Exquisite Art Nouveau-Inspired Jewelry as Iridescent Insects
Every Year a Vintage Steamroller Creates Massive Prints on San Francisco Streets
Exquisite Pastel Portraits Capture the Colorful Beauty of Different Birds
Densely Painted Illustrations Are Bucolic Landscapes You’ll Want To Get Lost In

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

How Chiaroscuro Emerged From the Dark to Become One of the Most Iconic Painting Styles
Artist Transform Slices of Wood With Magical Forest Paintings
Artist’s ‘Abstract Realism’ Paintings Capture the Wild Bond Between Women and Animals
Artist Uses Vibrant Colored Inks To Breathe Vivid Life Into Her Illustrations
Cartoonist Imagines Colorful World of Van Gogh in Illustrations Inspired by His Life
Restaurateurs Trade Sandwiches for a Painting That Ends up Being Worth Over $250K

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]