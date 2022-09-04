Artist Adorns Slices of Wood With Enchanting Woodland Illustrations

Enchanting illustrations of woodland animals and leafy habitats find their home on small slices of wood. Greece-based artist Melpomeni Chatzipanagiotou pairs her love of portraying nature with organic materials in an ongoing series of drawings and paintings on wood. These small tactile pieces depict a range dreamy scenes encompassed by a border of real lumber.

Chatzipanagiotou renders her subjects using a limited color palette of black and white, blue, and some metallics. As a result, she is able to create a striking contrast of light and dark that pops out from the wood. While some of these pieces feature paintings that have been made directly onto the plank, others include drawings on paper that have been mounted on the base. “A principal theme in my work is the natural habitat and its living inhabitants, with an otherworldly touch,” Chatzipanagiotou tells My Modern Met. “My work and interests are very broad but I often explore themes that are connected to our Earth and Cosmic Universe.”

These bewitching works of art appear to blend reality and imagination, resulting in captivating combinations of nature, space, and more. “With a profound need to try and communicate my thoughts, feelings, and stories through the making of dense and detailed art,” Chatzipanagiotou continues. “Each art piece I create is uniquely hand-drawn, with a mixed media of materials, pens, inks, gouache, acrylic paint and I like to work both on paper and wood.”

Greece-based artist Melpomeni Chatzipanagiotou paints on slices of wood.

She uses a limited color palette of black and white to create her illustrations.

Each piece depicts a scene or character inspired by nature.

