Home / Design / Furniture

This Wooden Dog House Is the Perfect Modern Dwelling for Sophisticated Pups

By Margherita Cole on October 20, 2023
Wooffy Modern Dog House

Dogs are a part of the family, so they deserve a comfortable place to rest. Instead of stealing your place on the couch or sprawling on the living room floor, a dwelling of their own can make them feel safe and at ease after a long day. Wooffy House has designed an elegant abode for canines that will be the envy of all the pups in the neighborhood.

Called the Wooffy Modern Dog House, this covered home offers many features that humans and dogs will love. For instance, the tent-shaped roof creates a den-like atmosphere that will put nervous dogs at ease. Additionally, the glass doors and openings provide ventilation and light, so pups won't feel caged in. The set also comes with a water-resistant and breathable bed so your dog can sleep peacefully during the day and night.

This sophisticated dog house was also made with human families in mind. Rather than being an obtrusive sight, the simple wooden and glass design of this accessory becomes a beautiful part of any room's decor that you'll want to display proudly.

You can purchase the Wooffy Modern Dog House via its online store for $349.

The Wooffy Modern Dog House is a beautiful and functional dwelling for pups.

Wooffy Modern Dog House Wooffy Modern Dog House

It provides a den-like atmosphere with a tent-like roof.

Wooffy Modern Dog House Wooffy Modern Dog House Wooffy Modern Dog House

It also features glass doors and openings for light and ventilation.

Wooffy Modern Dog House Wooffy Modern Dog House

The design of this dog house pairs perfectly with any room.

Wooffy Modern Dog House Wooffy Modern Dog House

Wooffy House: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Wooffy House.

Related Articles:

Ford Designs a Noise-Cancelling Dog House for Anxious Pups

Drone Ingeniously Engineered To Look Like Snoopy Flying Around on His Doghouse

Dog Lover Celebrates 100th Birthday Petting 200+ Dogs After Daughter Tells Community About Her Dad

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Unique Candles To Brighten Up Your Mantle
This Hand-Sized Outdoor Pump Can Inflate a Sleeping Bag in Just One Minute
101 Fun 2023 Holiday Gifts for the Creative People in Your Life
‘2024 Pissed-Off Cats Calendar’ Unveils Its Cast of Adorably Angry Felines
Celebrate Friday the 13th With Spooky Favorites in Time for Halloween
35 Creative Small Gifts That Will Make a Big Impact This Holiday Season

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

These Kaleidoscopic Smart Lamps Turn Any Room Into a Mesmerizing Light Show
60 Unique 2023 Holiday Cards You Can Only Find on Minted
Animated Watches Inspired by Beautiful U.S. National Parks
Pick Up These Low Stock Products Before They Run Out
30 Knitting Patterns You Can Start Working on Right Away
40 Creative Gifts for Anyone Who Absolutely Loves Science

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.