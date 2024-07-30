Home / Animals / Cats

Stealthy Cat’s GPS Tracker Shows It “Secretly” Trails Dog and Owner

By Emma Taggart on July 30, 2024
Cats and dogs are often seen as sworn enemies, but despite their hilarious antics and infamous squabbles, they can sometimes surprise us by becoming the best of frenemies. One pet pair perfectly illustrated this in a video shared by their owner. Using GPS trackers by Tractive, the pet owner traced the live location of both pets to show how his cat secretly follows him and the dog every time they go for a walk.

The video shows a satellite view of both pets’ paths, revealing that while the dog loyally followed its owner on the sidewalk, the cat—secretly eager to join in—took a winding route through the bushes, stealthily trailing behind to avoid detection. Perhaps the cat is following them out of curiosity, or maybe it just wants to stay close to its family, while maintaining a cool, distant facade. Either way, the video just goes to show that maybe cats aren’t so unpredictable after all.

While the video is a heartwarming reminder of how cats and dogs can be friends, some Redditors have pointed out that letting your cat roam outside might not be so great for local wildlife. If you have a cat and want to let them explore outdoors, it's a good idea to equip them with a bell. This gives birds and other small animals a better chance to escape from these natural-born hunters.

Check out the video below, and if you're curious about tracking your own pets' adventures, head over to the Tractive website to see how it’s done.

A pet owner put Tractive GPS trackers on his cat and dog. While on a dog walk, the tracker shows how the cat follows its human and the family dog the whole time.

 

The video was later put on Reddit and the commenters' reactions were spot on.

h/t: [Reddit]

