16 Best Backpacks for Campus Life You Can Find at Target

By Jessica Stewart on July 19, 2023
Best College Backpacks from Target

As students start thinking about heading to campus, it's time to stock up on all the essentials. And while most college students focus on their dorm rooms, it's a good idea to also think about how you'll organize everything you need when moving from class to class. That's where a good backpack comes into play. Backpacks are vital accessories for students of any age, and luckily they come in all shapes, sizes, and styles at Target. They have a wide variety of college backpacks that will make campus life a breeze.

There are many styles to choose from, whether you want a classic JanSport or a chic commuter bag. Most of these college backpacks also have padded sleeves for tablets and laptops, and some even have an integrated USB port. This makes it easy to keep everything together when you're on the go, so you can hop from class to class without having to stop back at your room.

When you're thinking about the backpack that makes the most sense for you, it's important to think of how you'll use it. Some people like a lot of separate compartments, while others prefer one large main compartment for storage. If you are carrying a lot of textbooks from class to class, you might want to select a rolling backpack. Durability is also a big factor when selecting the right bag, as it's something that will see lots of wear and tear throughout the academic year.

Other factors to consider? Depending on where you study, you may also want to select something with an exterior that's water resistant. Picking a lightweight backpack with good straps is always a good idea for your comfort. And if you are someone who likes easy access to grab things on the go, we'd recommend a backpack with a front pocket.

So, when you're moving back to campus, make sure you include a backpack on your packing list. If you are in the market for a new college backpack, we've made things easy by picking out some of the best finds at Target. Take a look and you're sure to find the perfect bag to fit your needs.

Check out 16 of the best college backpacks that you can find at Target.

Commuter Backpack

Women's Commuter Backpack at Target

Open Story | $49.99

 

45 Liter Travel Pack

45L Travel Backpack

Open Story | $69.99

 

Hybrid Backpack/Messenger Bag

Swissgear Hybrid Backpack Messenger Bag

Swissgear | $109.99

 

Jartop Backpack

Jartop Backpack from Target

Embrace | $39.99

 

Adaptive Backpack

Target Backpacks

Embark | $39.99

 

18″ Laptop Backpack 

SWISSGEAR Laptop 18" Backpack

Swissgear | $59.99

 

3-in-1 Backpack

 

Flap Backpack

Flap Backpack from Target

Open Story | $39.99

 

Recycled Cotton Backpack

 

JanSport Backpack

Hydrangea Jansport Backpack

JanSport | $41.99

 

Sporty 19″ Backpack

 

Roller Backpack

Target Backpacks

J World | $136.99

 

Memphis Mood Doubleton Backpack

Jansport Doubleton Backpack

JanSport | $44.99

 

Backpack and Phone Pouch Set

Target Backpacks

baggallini | $120

 

Floral Laptop Backpack

Kipling Seoul Laptop Backpack

Kipling | $79.99

 

TSA Laptop Backpack

Target Backpacks

SWISSGEAR | $89.99

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian.
