As students start thinking about heading to campus, it's time to stock up on all the essentials. And while most college students focus on their dorm rooms, it's a good idea to also think about how you'll organize everything you need when moving from class to class. That's where a good backpack comes into play. Backpacks are vital accessories for students of any age, and luckily they come in all shapes, sizes, and styles at Target. They have a wide variety of college backpacks that will make campus life a breeze.

There are many styles to choose from, whether you want a classic JanSport or a chic commuter bag. Most of these college backpacks also have padded sleeves for tablets and laptops, and some even have an integrated USB port. This makes it easy to keep everything together when you're on the go, so you can hop from class to class without having to stop back at your room.

When you're thinking about the backpack that makes the most sense for you, it's important to think of how you'll use it. Some people like a lot of separate compartments, while others prefer one large main compartment for storage. If you are carrying a lot of textbooks from class to class, you might want to select a rolling backpack. Durability is also a big factor when selecting the right bag, as it's something that will see lots of wear and tear throughout the academic year.

Other factors to consider? Depending on where you study, you may also want to select something with an exterior that's water resistant. Picking a lightweight backpack with good straps is always a good idea for your comfort. And if you are someone who likes easy access to grab things on the go, we'd recommend a backpack with a front pocket.

So, when you're moving back to campus, make sure you include a backpack on your packing list. If you are in the market for a new college backpack, we've made things easy by picking out some of the best finds at Target. Take a look and you're sure to find the perfect bag to fit your needs.

Check out 16 of the best college backpacks that you can find at Target.

