35+ Must-Have School Supplies for Creative Students

By Kelly Richman-Abdou on August 4, 2022
School Supplies

Who said school supplies have to be boring? While stocking up on pens, pencils, and paper products may seem like a mundane chore, this selection of eccentric materials will make you want to go back-to-school shopping all year round.

Whether adorably animal-shaped or effortlessly embellished with simple pops of color, these outlandish office accessories are the perfect way to personalize everything from your desk to your devices. Ideal for the quirky and creative student, this curated collection of products is sure to help you stand out while you study.

Check out some of our favorite creative and cool school supplies below.

 

Llama Gel Pen (Set of 4)

 

Geometric Decorative Folders

File Folders

Paper Junkie | $18.99

 

National Parks Notebooks

 

Flower Push Pins (Set of 12)

 

Cute Correction Tape

Snail Correction Tape

Borispaper | $8.92

 

Inspirational Pencil Set

Motivational Pencils

Ban.do | $10.95

 

Quirky Bookmarks

Fun School Supplies

MyBookmark | $27+

 

Rainbow Pencils

 

Rainbow Sticky Post Notes

Cool School Supplies

Streamline | $6.99

 

Elephant Shaped Paper Clips

Creative School Supplies

HiQin | $6.09

 

5-in-1 Tool Pen

 

On-the-Go Watercolor Sheets

 

Flower Color Pencils

Cool School Supplies

Trinus | $22

 

Funny To-Do List

 

Happy Highlighters

 

Rainbow Feather Sticky Notes

Fun School Supplies

RIANCY | $7.99

 

Adorable Cactus Erasers

Fun School Supplies

MUSTARD | $9.99

 

Illustrative Washi Tape

 

Cool Cats Magnetic Bookmarks

Cool School Supplies

Galison | $5.99

 

Eye-Catching Backpacks

Cool School Supplies Back to School Shopping

Society6 | $56.25

 

Dorm Room Survival Guide

Cool School Supplies Back to School Shopping

Brit + Co. | FREE

 

Shimmering Scaley Skins

 

Pencil Pouches

 

Floral Frida Notebook

 

Pantone Pads

Cool School Supplies Back to School Shopping

Pantone Inc. | $18.62

 

Solar System Erasers

Creative School Supplies

Suck UK | $10.65

 

Bunny Desk Buddy

Cool School Supplies Back to School Shopping

Cub | $29.90

 

Laser-Cut Wood Journals

 

Pastel Highlighters

Cool Art Supplies

ZEYAR | $7.99

 

Mule Memo Holders

 

Study Planner

 

Floral Binder

 

Personalized Pencil Case

School Supplies

bluestiggy | $11.36

 

Personalized Eco-friendly Notebook

School Supplies

bluestiggy | $11.11+

 

Retractable Eraser (4 pack)

Cool Art Supplies

Staedtler | $15.90

 

“Vase with Twelve Sunflowers” by Vincent Van Gogh Laptop Skin

 

Cactus Pen Holder

Cactus Pen Holder

LeonBach | $19.99

 

Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Reusable Water Bottle

MIRA | $11.85

 

Earth-Friendly Expanding File Folder

Expanding File Folder

Blue Lake | $15.99

 

This article has been edited and updated.

