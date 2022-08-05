35+ Must-Have School Supplies for Creative Students

Who said school supplies have to be boring? While stocking up on pens, pencils, and paper products may seem like a mundane chore, this selection of eccentric materials will make you want to go back-to-school shopping all year round.

Whether adorably animal-shaped or effortlessly embellished with simple pops of color, these outlandish office accessories are the perfect way to personalize everything from your desk to your devices. Ideal for the quirky and creative student, this curated collection of products is sure to help you stand out while you study.

Check out some of our favorite creative and cool school supplies below.

Llama Gel Pen (Set of 4)

Geometric Decorative Folders

National Parks Notebooks

Flower Push Pins (Set of 12)

Cute Correction Tape

Inspirational Pencil Set

Quirky Bookmarks

Rainbow Pencils

Rainbow Sticky Post Notes

Elephant Shaped Paper Clips

5-in-1 Tool Pen

On-the-Go Watercolor Sheets

Flower Color Pencils

Funny To-Do List

Happy Highlighters

Rainbow Feather Sticky Notes

Adorable Cactus Erasers

Illustrative Washi Tape

Cool Cats Magnetic Bookmarks

Eye-Catching Backpacks

Dorm Room Survival Guide

Shimmering Scaley Skins

Pencil Pouches

Floral Frida Notebook

Pantone Pads

Solar System Erasers

Bunny Desk Buddy

Laser-Cut Wood Journals

Pastel Highlighters

Mule Memo Holders

Study Planner

Floral Binder

Personalized Pencil Case

Personalized Eco-friendly Notebook

Retractable Eraser (4 pack)

“Vase with Twelve Sunflowers” by Vincent Van Gogh Laptop Skin

Cactus Pen Holder

Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Earth-Friendly Expanding File Folder

This article has been edited and updated.

