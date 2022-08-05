35+ Must-Have School Supplies for Creative Students

Who said school supplies have to be boring? While stocking up on pens, pencils, and paper products may seem like a mundane chore, this selection of eccentric materials will make you want to go back-to-school shopping all year round.
Whether adorably animal-shaped or effortlessly embellished with simple pops of color, these outlandish office accessories are the perfect way to personalize everything from your desk to your devices. Ideal for the quirky and creative student, this curated collection of products is sure to help you stand out while you study.
Check out some of our favorite creative and cool school supplies below.
Llama Gel Pen (Set of 4)
Geometric Decorative Folders
National Parks Notebooks
Flower Push Pins (Set of 12)
Cute Correction Tape
Inspirational Pencil Set
Quirky Bookmarks
Rainbow Pencils
Rainbow Sticky Post Notes
Elephant Shaped Paper Clips
5-in-1 Tool Pen
On-the-Go Watercolor Sheets
Flower Color Pencils
Funny To-Do List
Happy Highlighters
Rainbow Feather Sticky Notes
Adorable Cactus Erasers
Illustrative Washi Tape
Cool Cats Magnetic Bookmarks
Eye-Catching Backpacks
Dorm Room Survival Guide
Shimmering Scaley Skins
Pencil Pouches
Floral Frida Notebook
Pantone Pads
Solar System Erasers
Bunny Desk Buddy
Laser-Cut Wood Journals
Pastel Highlighters
Mule Memo Holders
Study Planner
Floral Binder
Personalized Pencil Case
Personalized Eco-friendly Notebook
Retractable Eraser (4 pack)
“Vase with Twelve Sunflowers” by Vincent Van Gogh Laptop Skin
Cactus Pen Holder
Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Earth-Friendly Expanding File Folder
This article has been edited and updated.
Related Articles:
36 Fun and Creative Gifts for the Artist in Your Life
34 Must-Have School Supplies for Creative Students