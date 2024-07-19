Home / Design / Creative Products

This Plant-Powered Trap Will Help You Get Rid of Mosquitos To Make the Most Out of Your Summer

By Regina Sienra on July 19, 2024
Mosgone, mosquito trap, hanging from a tree

One of the best parts about summer is hanging out at a barbecue or relaxing on a porch during those long afternoons. As fun as those things are, they can easily become annoying due to an uninvited guest—mosquitos. While there are plenty of solutions to keep them at bay, many of them hurt pollinators like bees and butterflies, endanger your pets, or simply ruin a garden's aesthetic. With all this in mind, Mosgone launched a unique solution that will significantly reduce mosquito populations once and for all.

The secret to Mosgone's effectiveness in getting rid of mosquitos by not only targeting the ones you see. The company explains that female mosquitoes can lay over 500 eggs in their lifetime. That's why, to keep mosquitos from swarming your home, Mosgone works by luring mosquitoes to lay eggs inside the traps, killing them before they can attack.

Mosgone is made up of two elements, a trap and a pod. Traps are dark lantern-shaped devices that you place around your home or garden to create a perimeter. Once they are set, users are meant to fill them with water, add a pod, and let the product get to work on its own. While pods are meant to be replaced every month, traps are meant to be reused for years.

Since it all happens inside the traps, other pollinators that visit your yard will be safe. And it's not only safe for the good insects—Mosgone is plant-based, so it's safe for pets and families when used as directed.

After some test runs, users in mosquito-filled areas, such as the southeastern U.S. and Brazil, were thrilled with the results. While there is only a noticeable decline within the first 10 days, they reported a steep decrease after a month. “The longer you have your Traps out, the more total mosquitoes they'll kill… and the greater the decrease you'll see in the mosquito population.”

Mosgone is now available for preorder on Kickstarter, where the project was already fully funded in one hour. You can still get a discount of up to 35% off the retail price if you order yours before August 8, 2024. Since the project still has to go into production and get registered with the EPA in certain states, it is expected to begin shipping in early 2025. You may as well bid mosquitos goodbye—next summer they may not be around to bug you.

Mosgone is a plant-based solution that will significantly reduce mosquito populations in your yard once and for all.

Mosgone, mosquito trap, being held by a hand

To keep mosquitos from swarming your home, Mosgone works by luring mosquitoes to lay eggs inside the traps, killing them before they can attack.

Mosgone, mosquito trap, hanging on a garden

Since it all happens inside the traps, other pollinators that visit your yard will be safe. And it's not only safe for the good insects—Mosgone is plant-based, so your pets and family will also be protected from harm when used as directed.

Mosgone, mosquito trap, on a table with a man and a dog in the background

Mosgone: Website | Instagram

All images via Mosgone.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor's degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years' experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
