Star Wars Fan 3D-Prints Millennium Falcon Wireless Mouse

If you're a Star Wars fan and thought the ultimate customization your computer setup could get was a cool wallpaper or a character mousepad, think again. A designer known as parkeryaojj created a 3D-printed wireless mouse that looks like a miniature Millennium Falcon. On top of being incredibly detailed, the best part is that anyone with access to a 3D printer can easily make their own.

The Millennium Falcon wireless mouse looks exactly like Han Solo's ship, except that it has a scroll wheel near the upper middle part, but that's the main feature that keeps this from looking like an exact scaled-down model. The left and right-click buttons are cleverly concealed within the design—inspiring questions that maybe the Millennium Falcon looked like a computer mouse all along. While it's hardly ergonomic, it's perfectly functional and stylish.

If you want to take on the challenge of building your own Millennium Falcon mouse, the 3D CAD files can be found on Maker World. The designer printed the outer shell and used Bambu Labs’ Wireless Mouse Kit, which contains the inner components of the mouse. The shell, which can be printed in any color, comes in multiple parts that fit together, although the left and right buttons are held together using pillars.

While this is the kind of merchandise that Disney could be trying to sell officially, the fact that it’s made by fans for fans is something that would make the rebellious Han Solo proud.

To learn more about this project and see how others have created their own, you can visit the Millennium Falcon Wireless Mouse page on Maker World.

