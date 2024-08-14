Home / Technology

Star Wars Fan 3D-Prints Millennium Falcon Wireless Mouse

By Regina Sienra on August 14, 2024
Millennium Falcon 3d printed wireless mouse

Photo: @parkeryaojj via Maker World (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

If you're a Star Wars fan and thought the ultimate customization your computer setup could get was a cool wallpaper or a character mousepad, think again. A designer known as parkeryaojj created a 3D-printed wireless mouse that looks like a miniature Millennium Falcon. On top of being incredibly detailed, the best part is that anyone with access to a 3D printer can easily make their own.

The Millennium Falcon wireless mouse looks exactly like Han Solo's ship, except that it has a scroll wheel near the upper middle part, but that's the main feature that keeps this from looking like an exact scaled-down model. The left and right-click buttons are cleverly concealed within the design—inspiring questions that maybe the Millennium Falcon looked like a computer mouse all along. While it's hardly ergonomic, it's perfectly functional and stylish.

If you want to take on the challenge of building your own Millennium Falcon mouse, the 3D CAD files can be found on Maker World. The designer printed the outer shell and used Bambu Labs’ Wireless Mouse Kit, which contains the inner components of the mouse. The shell, which can be printed in any color, comes in multiple parts that fit together, although the left and right buttons are held together using pillars.

While this is the kind of merchandise that Disney could be trying to sell officially, the fact that it’s made by fans for fans is something that would make the rebellious Han Solo proud.

To learn more about this project and see how others have created their own, you can visit the Millennium Falcon Wireless Mouse page on Maker World.

A designer known as parkeryaojj created a 3D-printed wireless mouse inspired by the iconic Millennium Falcon.

Millennium Falcon 3d printed wireless mouse

Photo: @parkeryaojj via Maker World (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

On top of being incredibly detailed, the best part is that anyone with access to a 3D printer can easily make their own.

Millennium Falcon 3d printed wireless mouse

Photo: @parkeryaojj via Maker World (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

The right and left-click buttons are cleverly concealed within the design—inspiring questions that maybe the Millennium Falcon looked like a computer mouse all along.

Millennium Falcon 3d printed wireless mouse

Photo: @parkeryaojj via Maker World (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

While it's hardly ergonomic, it's perfectly functional and stylish.

Millennium Falcon 3d printed wireless mouse

Photo: @parkeryaojj via Maker World (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

If you want to take on the challenge of building yours, the 3D CAD files can be found on Maker World.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Rillo (@itsrillo)

h/t: [Yanko Design]

Related Articles:

Scientists 3D Print LEGO Bricks Made From Meteorite Dust To Test Building on the Moon

The 5 Best 3D Printers for Beginners in 2024

Student Uses AI and a 3D Printer To Do Their Homework Assignment for Them

You Can Now Download and 3D Print 18,000 Famous Sculptures and Artifacts

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Viral AI-Generated “Gorilla Sofas” Are Now Being Made in Real Life
Friend: The AI Necklace That Could Redefine Friendship
35 Cute and Creative Back-To-School Supplies To Let Your Personal Style Shine
Motor-Powered Exoskeleton Hiking Pants Designed To Give Legs a Boost and Avoid Muscle Fatigue
15 Best Backpacks for Campus Life You Can Find at Target
45 Must-Have School Supplies for Creative Students

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

45 Creative Dorm Room Essentials to Express Your Personal Style
This Plant-Powered Trap Will Help You Get Rid of Mosquitos To Make the Most Out of Your Summer
28 Gifts To Get You Outside and Staying Creative This Summer
30 Great Amazon Prime Day Deals on Art Supplies and Unique Gifts
‘Volocopter’ Brings Flying Taxis to 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Creative Hummingbird Feeding Mask Allows You To Observe Birds From Up-Close

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.