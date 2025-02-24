Home / Nature

National Park Service Ranger Impacted by DOGE Firings Speaks Out

By Jessica Stewart on February 24, 2025
Effigy Mounds National Monument

Photo: NPS

As part of President Donald Trump's goal to curb government spending, thousands of federal workers have been fired under the direction of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency). These sweeping cuts have hit all government agencies, including the National Park Service. Though not officially announced by the administration, about 1,000 employees were impacted by these layoffs. According to the Associated Press, this number has been confirmed by Democratic Senators and House representatives. Now, one park ranger is speaking out about his experience.

Brian Gibbs, who was an education ranger at Iowa’s Effigy Mounds National Monument, discussed his feelings about these cuts in a widely shared Facebook post. In it, 41-year-old Gibbs describes himself as “heartbroken and completely devastated to have lost my dream job.”

On February 14, the ranger was let go after his shift ended at 3:45 p.m. and he was then promptly locked out before he could print his electronic personal file. He has asked that his words be shared, describing himself as the following: “I am a father, a loving husband, and dedicated civil servant. I am an oath of office to defend and protect the constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic. I am a work evaluation that reads ‘exceeds expectations.'”

And, importantly, his statement reminds the public of all the important functions he served as an education ranger. “I am the smiling face that greets you at the front door. I am a voice for 19 American Indian cultures. I am the protector of 2500 year old American Indian burial and ceremonial mounds. I am the defender of your public lands and waters. I am the toilet scrubber and soap dispenser. I am the band aid for a skinned knee. I am the wildflower that brought your student joy. I am the one who told your child that they belong on this planet. That their unique gifts and existence matters.”

He then goes on to describe the weeks of anxiety and fear he and his family felt, while waiting to see if his job would continue. “I am tired from weeks of being bullied and censored by billionaires,” he writes.

As President Trump and Elon Musk, who is leading DOGE, look to trim the government, they have often been targeting probationary employees who have only been working in their roles for one or two years as, according to CNN, they lack certain employment protections and cannot appeal the layoff. Gibbs was one such employee, having been hired in June 2024 on a one-year probationary status known as career conditional, competitive service status.

Gibbs told media outlets that his supervisor informed them during a staff meeting that day that some National Parks jobs were at risk, but made no mention of anything definite. As these updates had been going on for weeks, Gibbs was not alarmed until he was suddenly locked out of his government email and professional records.

The ranger was not informed of his termination until his supervisor sent a text to let him know that his role had been terminated, effective immediately. Gibbs was only shown his termination letter upon request, which he revealed said the following when speaking with TODAY.

“According to the letter I received, I ‘failed to demonstrate fitness or qualifications for continued employment’ because my ‘subject matter, knowledge, skills and abilities do not meet the department’s needs.’” This wording presented a conundrum to Gibbs, as he had received performance reviews stating that his work “exceeds expectations.”

According to the National Park Service, education rangers like Gibbs fulfill several roles. Among their duties are leading groups on hikes, roving trails to help visitors and answer questions, and developing and leading educational programming for schools.

While the National Park Service has said that 5,000 seasonal positions that were set to be rescinded as part of cost-cutting measures have been reinstated, the loss of so many permanent positions has created concerns about park opening hours, public safety, and the safeguarding of resources.

For Gibbs, who is expecting his second child, it's also forcing him to make some hard decisions. “We live in a rural part of America. There are very few jobs in my field,” he shares. “It feels really scary, like we may have to uproot again.”

Effigy Mounds National Monument Sign

Photo: Jonathunder via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Source: Trump’s firing of 1,000 national park workers raises concerns about maintenance and operating hours; After landing his dream job as a park ranger, he’s ‘heartbroken’ to be let go in federal cuts; Park ranger's Facebook post after losing job goes viral: ‘Share this truth widely'

