Home / Animals / Birds

Internet-Famous Bald Eagle Pair’s Three Eggs Are Expected To Hatch Soon

By Livia Pereira on March 3, 2025
Bald eagle pair and live stream sensations Jackie and Shadow are waiting for their chicks to hatch

Photo: cafphoto.aol.com /Depositphotos

As far as reality TV goes, a live stream of Internet-famous bald eagles is probably not what first comes to mind. But Jackie and Shadow, a mated bald eagle pair living in Big Bear Valley, California, have amassed quite a following on YouTube over the years. And as hatching season comes around for the couple–who have laid three eggs this year– fans are tuning in more than ever.

The live stream is run by nonprofit conservation group Friends of Big Bear Valley, whose mission is to protect the 15 miles of the valley in Southern California. Their first camera was installed in October 2015, and since then they have captured the surprisingly everyday lives of many eagle pairs.

It’s this quotidian activity that usually draws audiences to Jackie and Shadow’s live stream. Sandy Steers, Friends of Big Bear Valley’s executive director, notes that people “find themselves doing a lot of things that Jackie and Shadow do, which is getting along, working together and taking care of each other.”

12-year-old female Jackie and 10-year-old-male Shadow’s story begins in the summer of 2018, when they first became mates. They’re currently nesting 145 feet above ground, in a tall Jeffrey pine tree in Big Bear Valley.

Being together as long as they have, the bald eagle pair have had a few offspring hatch and survive, but the odds are by nature stacked against them. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, only roughly 50% of bald eagle eggs will hatch on average, and of those 50%, only about ¾ of them make it past their first year of life.

This is Jackie and Shadow’s second year in a row that they’ve laid three eggs. Last year’s would-be clutch unfortunately didn’t make it, despite the pair’s best efforts. During one period of incubation, which coincided with severe weather and the El Niño winter storms, Jackie sat on their nest for almost 62 hours straight. It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what causes broods not to hatch, but weather and altitude may have significant impacts, according to Steers.

The mood for this upcoming “pipping season,” or the period when chicks begin to start breaking out of their shells, is one of cautious optimism. Pipping usually begins 35 days after incubation, and Jackie laid her eggs on January 22, 25 and 28. This means that the chicks should be due any day now. Jackie and Shadow have been dutifully taking turns incubating their eggs, with one particularly sweet moment of the live stream capturing Shadow bringing food for his mate and taking over sitting duty only after she ate.

The bald eagle population has been considered a. U.S. conservation success story, bouncing back from a dismally small 417 nesting pairs in 1963 to upwards of 71,400 pairs in 2019. Hopefully, Jackie and Shadow’s 2025 clutch will become part of those numbers in a few years, too.

To tune in to Jackie and Shadow's livestream, visit the Friends of Big Bear Valley YouTube channel.

Bald eagle pair Jackie and Shadow are internet sensations, with a 24-hour YouTube live stream that has thousands of followers.

Bald eagle pair and live stream sensations Jackie and Shadow are waiting for their chicks to hatch

Photo: wirestock_creators/Depositphotos

Jackie and Shadow have been incubating their three eggs for a little over a month, with the “pipping” or hatching season beginning soon in March.

Bald eagle pair and live stream sensations Jackie and Shadow are waiting for their chicks to hatch

Photo: KGriff/Depositphotos

This is the second year in a row that Jackie has laid three eggs, but due to a combination of factors none of them made it in 2024. Fans are hopeful that this year's clutch will not just hatch, but also thrive.

Bald eagle pair and live stream sensations Jackie and Shadow are waiting for their chicks to hatch

Photo: FrankFF/Depositphotos

The live stream is organized by Friends of Big Bear Valley, a nonprofit wildlife conservation group dedicated to preserving the 15 miles of valley in Southern California.

Bald eagle pair and live stream sensations Jackie and Shadow are waiting for their chicks to hatch

Photo: SCOOPERDIGITAL/Depositphotos

Watch the livestream here:

Friends of Big Bear Valley: Website | Facebook | YouTube

Sources: A second chance at triplets for Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow; Bald Eagle: Haliaeetus leucocephalus 

Related Articles:

Watch Live Stream of Bald Eagles Dutifully Waiting for Their Eggs to Hatch in a Wintry Landscape

Webcam Captures Bald Eagle Delivering Two Eggs in Southern California

Bald Eagle Who Tried to Hatch a Rock Has Been Given a Real Eaglet to Raise

Photographer Captures Amazing Photo of Two Eagles Locking Their Talons in Mid Air

Livia Pereira

Livia Pereira is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. She holds an MA in art history and a BS in architecture. An avid museumgoer, Livia has provided curatorial support and direction for a variety of art institutions, often doing so through her writing. One of her biggest goals is to foster more appreciation for and access to visual culture. She loves all things design and pop culture, and spends her free time reading, cooking, going on walks and exploring new places.
Read all posts from Livia Pereira
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Over 1,700 Artists and Arts Workers Will Receive Aid From the LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund
National Park Service Ranger Impacted by DOGE Firings Speaks Out
Striking Winners of the 2025 World Nature Photography Awards
87-Year-Old Widower Goes Viral for Hand-Delivering Party Invitations, Saying “4 PM Until the Cops Arrive”
UMass Will Give $10K to Student Who Made Half-Court Shot After Insurance Company Denies Prize
Man Who Fled Palisades Fire on a Bicycle Reunites With the Only Artwork Rescued From His Demolished Home

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

6-Year-Old Boy Saves Over 2,500 Plastic Tubs From Ending up in Landfills
FireAid Benefit Concert Raises Over $1 Million To Rebuild LA After Wildfires
Bookshop.org Launches Revolutionary E-Book Platform for Independent and Local Bookstores
Watch a Kindhearted Man Rescue an Injured Owl That Was Stuck in Barbed Wire
Travis Kelce Purchases $3.3 Million Home in Kansas City for Youths Experiencing Homelessness
Landscaper Helps Elderly Woman With Her Garden for Free and Then Raises Over $850K for Her

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.