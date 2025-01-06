Home / Inspiring

How the “Igloo Effect” Helped a Swedish Man Survive Two Months Trapped in a Frigid Snowed-in Car

By Eva Baron on January 6, 2025
Swedish man survived in a snowed-in car for 60 days

A road in Umeå. (Photo: Shashidhar S via Unsplash)

As a Nordic country, Sweden withstands winters that are long, cold, and dark every year. Umeå, a city in northeastern Sweden, is no exception: its mean minimum temperature in January hovers at a frigid -10.7°F. It’s incredible, then, that a 44-year-old man managed to survive in these kinds of conditions while stranded in a snowed-in car for two months.

On December 19, 2011, Peter Skyllberg was trapped in his car outside of Umeå, only a few kilometers away from the country’s largest highway. Heavy snow draped itself around the car, preventing Skyllberg from escaping, and temperatures plummeted to around -30°C (-22°F) outside.

On February 17, 2012, two men on snowmobiles were traveling across a small forest path, blanketed by a meter of snow. At the very end of the path stood a car that they believed to have been scrapped and abandoned, but they still decided to approach it. As they peered into the vehicle, they suddenly saw something move.

Skyllberg was ultimately rescued 60 days after his disappearance. The two men had discovered him huddling inside a sleeping bag, where he was emaciated, disoriented, and could barely speak or move. Other than Skyllberg himself, the only things inside the car were cigarettes, comic books, and a soda bottle.

“He said that he hadn’t eaten any food since December 19, other than a little snow,” Ebbe Nyberg, a local police officer who responded to the scene, told Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet. “He could speak a little bit, but was doing really badly.”

Given these extraordinary circumstances, how could Skyllberg have survived? Dr. Ulf Segerberg, the chief medical officer at Norrland University Hospital, believed it was due to the natural warming properties of the snow packed up against his car, which effectively functioned as an igloo would.

“Igloos usually have a temperature of a couple of degrees below 0°C (32°F) and if you have good clothes you would survive in those temperatures and be able to preserve your body temperature,” Segerberg told The Guardian.

Another doctor, Stefan Branth, hypothesized that an additional factor in Skyllberg’s survival was his body shifting into a sort of “hibernation mode.”

“A bit like a bear that hibernates. Humans can do that. He probably had a body temperature of around 31°C (87.8°F) which the body adjusted to. Due to the low temperature, not much energy was used up,” Branth explained.

Luckily, Skyllberg only needed treatment at a regular hospital ward and eventually recovered. His case, however, remains unusual, even in a country accustomed to heavy snow and freezing temperatures.

“There have been cases of people caught out in the mountains, and if they can dig themselves down in the snow they are able to survive and be found,” Segerberg noted. “But there must be something special in this case.”

Umeå, located in northeastern Sweden, is known for its frigid winters, with temperatures often dipping into negative numbers.

Swedish man survived in a snowed-in car for 60 days

A snowy forest in Umeå. (Photo: Axel Josefsson via Unsplash)

In 2011, a man was trapped in his snowed-in car just outside of Umeå, where he remained for 60 days.

Swedish man survived in a snowed-in car for 60 days

A snowy forest in Umeå. (Photo: Isak Ingerholt via Unsplash)

The man managed to survive due to the “igloo effect,” wherein the snow packed around his car effectively protected him like an igloo would.

Sources: Fast i snön – i 60 dagar; Swedish man survived in snowed-in car for two months

Related Articles:

Headcam Captures Skier Finding Snowboarder Stuck Head Down in the Snow and Saving His Life

Olympian Chloe Kim Carried a Snowboarder to Safety Down a Hill at Mammoth Mountain

Woman Saves Man’s Life After Rescuing Him From a Snowbank During Deadly Storm

Buffalo Couple Takes in 10 South Korean Tourists Stranded During Massive Snowstorm

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Highlights the Importance of Monarch Butterfly Conservation Through Stunning Images
Bookish Intern Creates an Insightful Display Featuring the Oldest Books in His Library
Keiko Fukuda: Learn the Story of the Trailblazing Japanese-American Female Judoka
Devoted Dad Quit His Job to Run the First Minecraft Server for Children With Autism
Carnian Pluvial Event: Learn About the Time It Rained for Over a Million Years
Little Girls Face Their Fears at Princess Party That’s Crashed by a Dragon

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Loving Sibling Crafts Tactile Wrapping Paper With Puffy Paint So Blind Sister Can “See” the Festive Designs
Couple Is Finally Selling 1,000 Christmas Trees That They Planted 10 Years Ago To Pay for Grandkids’ Education
New Zealand Man Who Doesn’t Speak a Word of Spanish Wins Spanish Language Scrabble Championship
88-Year-Old Athens Marathon Runner Inspires Belief That “We Can All Do It”
Scientists Discover the World’s Largest-Known Coral in the Waters of the Solomon Islands
Charming Parisian Bistro Invites Guests To Send Letters to Their Future Selves

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.