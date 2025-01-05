Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Photographer Highlights the Importance of Monarch Butterfly Conservation Through Stunning Images

By Emma Taggart on January 5, 2025

Saving the Monarchs by Jaime Rojo

The monarch butterfly isn’t just a pretty sight—it’s an essential pollinator that keeps our planet healthy. But in the last 40 years, their population has dropped by a staggering 90%, leaving them on the brink of extinction. Jaime Rojo, a photographer and National Geographic Explorer with a background in conservation, has been documenting monarch butterflies for the last 20 years. His series, Saving the Monarchs, delves into their captivating behavior, the challenges they face, and the ongoing efforts to protect them.

Rojo first encountered a monarch butterfly in 2004 after moving to Mexico from Spain, and he was instantly captivated by their beauty and resilience. The photographer recalls, “Since that day, I must have visited the wintering sanctuaries of the monarchs at least 20 times, but it wasn’t until relatively recently that I started to explore the whole migration route in North America, documenting the natural history of the monarchs, the environmental threats, and the people working to protect it.”

One standout image from the Saving the Monarchs series, Single Monarch, was featured on the cover of National Geographic in January 2024. It captures a single butterfly, wings outstretched, nestled among hundreds of others in the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve in Michoacán, Mexico.

“A single latecomer joins the others for the night, stretching its wings as it maneuvers to squeeze into the popular roosting spot,” Rojo explains. “The butterflies’ extreme closeness provides them with warmth and protection.”

In another image, titled Streaming Monarchs, Rojo captures hundreds of butterflies mid-flight. “Migrating monarchs winter in the same oyamel fir groves that sheltered earlier generations,” reveals Rojo. “I had to shoot 20,000 frames over the course of three weeks to get this image exactly as I wanted.”

Across North America, scientists, conservationists, farmers, and Indigenous communities are joining forces to protect the monarch’s habitat and secure their future. You can play a part in saving these incredible butterflies by purchasing museum-quality photography prints from Rojo’s Saving the Monarchs series. Sixty percent of all profits support Indigenous communities through Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon River Basin (COICA) and organizations dedicated to preserving and restoring the monarch population, including Monarch Watch and The Conservation Fund for the Neovolcanic Axis (FOCEN).

Explore the stunning Saving the Monarchs photo series below, and shop prints in varying sizes of your favorite shots on Vital Impacts’s website. Vital Impact is a women-led non-profit dedicated to sharing the challenges and solutions of local communities through art and environmental journalism.

Photographer Jaime Rojo has been documenting monarch butterflies for the last 20 years.

Saving the Monarchs by Jaime Rojo

His series, Saving the Monarchs, delves into their captivating behavior, the challenges they face, and the ongoing efforts to protect them.

Saving the Monarchs by Jaime Rojo

You can play a part in saving these incredible butterflies by purchasing museum-quality photography prints from Rojo’s series.

Saving the Monarchs by Jaime Rojo

Saving the Monarchs by Jaime Rojo

Saving the Monarchs by Jaime Rojo

Saving the Monarchs by Jaime Rojo

Saving the Monarchs by Jaime Rojo

Saving the Monarchs by Jaime Rojo

Jaime Rojo: Instagram | X

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jaime Rojo.

Related Articles:

Monarch Butterflies Are Now Classified as an Endangered Species

Monarch Butterfly Populations Are Showing Recovery After a Winter in Mexico

Wedding Photoshoot Gets a Fairytale Photobomb by a Beautiful Monarch Butterfly

Astonishing Photo of Millions of Monarch Butterflies Wins 2024 European Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Exceptionally Rare All-Black Penguin Caught on Camera by Wildlife Photographer
Carnian Pluvial Event: Learn About the Time It Rained for Over a Million Years
Funny Winners of the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Scientists Discover the World’s Largest-Known Coral in the Waters of the Solomon Islands
Here Are the 25 Finalists of the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award
Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ Inspires One Man To Build a Sprawling Retreat Filled With Lavender Spirals

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Surreal Black & White Photos Explore the Beauty and Mystery of Horses
Photographer Captures Adorable Japanese Pika With Its Tongue Sticking Out
Unusual “UFO Cloud” Always Reappears in the Exact Same Spot Over New Zealand’s South Island
Camera Trap Photos Capture LA’s Surprising Wildlife With City Lights in the Distance
Astonishing Photo of Millions of Monarch Butterflies Wins 2024 European Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest
Conservation Photographer Documents Last Two Northern White Rhinos on Earth [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.