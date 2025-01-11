To celebrate the grand reopening of Notre-Dame, a series of world-class cultural events have been taking place at the cathedral. Not only has the Parisian landmark served as a sweeping backdrop, but the shows and performances have also shone a light on the legacy and architecture of Notre-Dame. One of the most enticing of such events was the Monumental Tour, bringing a mix of electronic music and video mapping to the recently restored temple.

While the reopening concerts, led by Gustavo Dudamel and featuring musicians such as Pretty Yende and Lang Lang, capitalized on the Notre-Dame's acoustics, the Monumental Tour took the party outside. Under a light rain, French DJ and producer Michael Canitrot played an electrifying musical selection while a light show, with mapping by AV Extended and visuals by Jeremie Bellot and François Deretz, danced around the building, accentuating every detail on the cathedral's façade.

“What an honor to be part of this historic moment!” Canitrot wrote on Instagram. “The reopening of Notre-Dame of Paris will remain etched in memory.” The clip shared by the DJ sees him on a towering lit-up stage as Notre-Dame comes alive behind him with a series of creative optical illusions. The result is an alluring state-of-the-art display that celebrates the centuries-old design of Notre-Dame, bringing together the past and the present.

The Monumental Tour, a project devoted to “showcasing electronic music and cultural heritage through a unique show,” has visited ornate buildings all over Europe, such as Spain's Basilica del Pilar, Italy's Palazzo Ducale, and Portugal's Câmara Municipal de Lisboa, as well as fellow Parisian icons such as the Palais Royal and the Eiffel Tower. To stay up to date with their events, follow Monumental Tour on Instagram.

Monumental Tour: Instagram

Michael Canitrot: Website | Instagram

