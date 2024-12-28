Home / Architecture

Zaha Hadid Architects Designs a Sweeping Station for the Brand New Riyadh Metro Network

By Regina Sienra on December 28, 2024

King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station in Riyadh

Subway systems around the world have long asserted that their day-to-day, straightforward service can be enhanced by beauty and design. This is evident not only in the clean lines in the New York Subway nomenclature, but also in the ornate stations of the St. Petersburg subway and the mesmerizing Brutalist design of DC's Metro Center. The latest to join this list of alluring transit systems is the brand new Riyadh Metro in Saudi Arabia—crowned by the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) Metro Station, a key interchange designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA).

The sine wave motifs that long characterized the work of the late Zaha Hadid and continue to influence the architects in her studio run through the KAFD station. As usual, these are used at the service of the building, which contains six rail platforms over four levels, connecting with bus and park-and-ride services. Not only does it aim to become a vital multi-modal transit hub for the Saudi Arabian capital, but it also offers a seamless transition with the indoor and outdoor public plazas planned for the financial district.

Putting connectivity at the center of the design, ZHA modeled, mapped, and structured the station's predicted rail, car, and pedestrian traffic. To optimize internal circulation and avoid congestion, the architects went with a three-dimensional lattice configuration comprising a sequence of opposing sine waves—a recurring resource in the studio's work for both its visual versatility and added benefits in real-life uses.

The sine waves also make up the striking station’s exterior—which many wouldn't be blamed for mistaking for a museum or a concert venue. Clad in ultra-high-performance concrete panels, the details in the eye-catching façade serve several purposes. First, the geometric perforations reduce solar gain, drawing from traditional environmental sheltering techniques found throughout Saudi Arabian architecture. On the other hand, it's also a nod to the local landscapes, as it is reminiscent of the patterns generated in sand by desert winds.

With the challenges brought in by the local weather, the team looked for a way to provide “optimal comfort at minimum energy demand.” That's why, on top of the passive design features built into the structure, they also added a high-efficiency cooling system powered by renewable energy. Aware that the demand is not the same around the clock, the system automatically adjusts to different passenger levels. To keep everything fresh, they also placed door panels on each platform to retain cool air within the station.

“The KAFD Metro Station is composed as a set of elements that are highly correlated through repetition, symmetry, and scale,” writes the team in a statement. “The design was continually optimized by ZHA throughout its development to increase structural efficiencies and environmental performance while also simplifying the construction process without compromising spatial quality; seamlessly integrating the self-supporting structure of its external envelope with the station’s internal structure which supports the train platforms and viaducts”.

The KAFD Metro Station is not only the flagship stop of the Riyadh Metro—which is now the world’s longest driverless transit system, spanning over 100 miles across six lines and 85 stations—but also symbolizes the future of public transit, one where technology and design continue to improve the way people move around, making it all more pleasant, comfortable, and dignified.

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) designed the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) Metro Station, a key interchange of Saudi Arabia's brand new Riyadh Metro.

King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station in Riyadh

King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station in Riyadh

The wave motifs that long characterized the work of the late Zaha Hadid and continue to influence the architects in her studio run through the KAFD station.

King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station in Riyadh

King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station in Riyadh

As usual, these are used at the service of the building, which contains six rail platforms over four levels, connecting with bus and park-and-ride services.

King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station in Riyadh

King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station in Riyadh

To optimize internal circulation and avoid congestion, the architects used a three-dimensional lattice configuration comprising a sequence of opposing sine waves.

King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station in Riyadh

The details in the eye-catching façade serve several purposes—from reducing the solar gain to offering a seamless transition with indoor and outdoor plazas.

King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station in Riyadh

King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station in Riyadh

On the other hand, it's also a nod to the local landscapes, as it is reminiscent of the patterns generated in sand by desert winds.

King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station in Riyadh

King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station in Riyadh

Zaha Hadid Architects: Website | Instagram

Images via Hufton + Crow. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Zaha Hadid Architects.

Related Articles:

Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Stunning Plans for the Alisher Navoi Centre in Uzbekistan

Zaha Hadid Architecture Designs 688-Foot-Tall Tower with Cascading Interior Terraces

Zaha Hadid Architects Designs Futuristic Science Fiction Museum in China That “Floats” on Water

Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Undulating Masterpiece in Prague

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Innovative Coffee Bar Reimagines Sturdy Bricks as Rolling Ocean Waves
Detailed Chocolate Replica of Notre-Dame Celebrates the Cathedral’s Much-Anticipated Reopening
Notre-Dame Slated To Reopen This Month After Devastating Fire Five Years Ago
Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Stunning Plans for the Alisher Navoi Centre in Uzbekistan
Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ Inspires One Man To Build a Sprawling Retreat Filled With Lavender Spirals
Take a Virtual 3D Tour of St. Peter’s Basilica Created by the Vatican Using 400,000 Images and AI

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Stunning High-Rise Has Façade That Mimic the Surrounding Canyons of Colorado
Japan’s 2025 World Expo Pavilion Explores the Cycle of Life
Photo Contest Celebrates Excellence in Architectural Photography
Innovative Pavilion Made from 108 Deck Chairs Opens and Closes Like a Flower
Snøhetta Designs Cozy Minimalist Refuge for Hikers in the Pyrenees
This Luxury James Bond-Themed Bar Celebrates 60 Years of ‘Goldfinger’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.