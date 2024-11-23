Home / Architecture

Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Stunning Plans for the Alisher Navoi Centre in Uzbekistan

By Eva Baron on November 23, 2024

The Alisher Navoi Center designed by Zaha Hadid Architects

Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital and the largest city in Central Asia, boasts a rich architectural history. Whether it be intricately patterned or staunchly modernist, the city’s architecture is as diverse as it is creative. These traditions have been beautifully reinterpreted in a new project by Zaha Hadid Architects, which will be located in the up-and-coming neighborhood of New Tashkent.

Named after Alisher Navoi, the 15th-century poet, author, linguist, and statesman, the Alisher Navoi International Scientific Centre is a stunning testament to Uzbekistan’s cultural heritage. The center spans 23,000 square meters (approx. 247,570 square feet) and features an arched facade and interiors, all crafted from bricks produced in Tashkent’s local kilns. These forms recall the graceful geometry typical of Uzbek architecture, a style also displayed in Tashkent’s monumental mosques and mausoleums. Similarly, brick is a traditional building material in Uzbekistan, given its durability and simple fabrication process.

The Alisher Navoi Center will also incorporate the Navoi State Museum of Literature, a 400-seat auditorium, a research center, and a residential school specializing in Uzbek language, literature, and music. The center’s geometrical interior and flowing arches seamlessly connect these disparate spaces, facilitating an intimate dialogue between art, education, and research.

The building also draws inspiration from Shashmaqom music. This traditional genre blends lyrics derived from Sufi love poems with austere instrumentals, perfectly encapsulating the center’s grace and artistry.

Zaha Hadid Architects prioritizes more than just Uzbek culture within this architectural plan. The Alisher Navoi Center also demonstrates a commitment to minimal energy consumption. Several courtyards in the building not only offer natural light and intimate gathering spaces but also provide ventilation, which proves especially helpful during the warmer months. The interior temperature is additionally regulated by the center’s signature arches, designed as hollow structures with openings that capture wind and naturally channel cool air inside. Thermal chimneys allow warm air to escape while trapping cold air inside, further enhancing the building’s passive cooling system.

“The Alisher Navoi International Scientific Research Centre aims to become a hub of creativity with an ensemble of traditional and contemporary venues for the arts as well as hosting educational and research programs,” Zaha Hadid Architects writes.

An outstanding mix of contemporary and traditional forms, the Alisher Navoi Centre is a celebration of Uzbekistan’s past, present, and future. The center’s completion date is still to be determined.

The Alisher Navoi Centre, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, celebrates Uzbekistan’s rich cultural heritage.

The Alisher Navoi Center designed by Zaha Hadid Architects

The Alisher Navoi Center designed by Zaha Hadid Architects

The center will be located in Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital and the largest city in Central Asia.

The Alisher Navoi Center designed by Zaha Hadid Architects

The Alisher Navoi Center designed by Zaha Hadid Architects

The Alisher Navoi Center designed by Zaha Hadid Architects

The Alisher Navoi Centre incorporates magnificent arches that recall the graceful geometry of traditional Uzbek architecture.

The Alisher Navoi Center designed by Zaha Hadid Architects

The building is composed of bricks sourced from local kilns in the Tashkent region and will house a literature museum, residential school, auditorium, and research center.

The Alisher Navoi Center designed by Zaha Hadid Architects

The Alisher Navoi Center designed by Zaha Hadid Architects

The Alisher Navoi Centre also incorporates a passive cooling system that requires minimal energy consumption, maintaining an ideal interior temperature across seasons.

The Alisher Navoi Center designed by Zaha Hadid Architects

Zaha Hadid Architects: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Zaha Hadid Architects.

Related Articles:

Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Undulating Masterpiece in Prague

Zaha Hadid Architects Designs Futuristic Science Fiction Museum in China That “Floats” on Water

Zaha Hadid Architecture Designs 688-Foot-Tall Tower with Cascading Interior Terraces

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ Inspires One Man To Build a Sprawling Retreat Filled With Lavender Spirals
Take a Virtual 3D Tour of St. Peter’s Basilica Created by the Vatican Using 400,000 Images and AI
Stunning High-Rise Has Façade That Mimic the Surrounding Canyons of Colorado
Japan’s 2025 World Expo Pavilion Explores the Cycle of Life
Photo Contest Celebrates Excellence in Architectural Photography
Innovative Pavilion Made from 108 Deck Chairs Opens and Closes Like a Flower

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Snøhetta Designs Cozy Minimalist Refuge for Hikers in the Pyrenees
This Luxury James Bond-Themed Bar Celebrates 60 Years of ‘Goldfinger’
How One Japanese Mayor Defied Naysayers and Built a Floodgate That Then Saved His Village From a Tsunami
Seoul Shopping Center Redesigned With Contemporary Hourglass Makeover
Glittering Design for Saudi Arabia’s New Stadium and Potential World Cup Venue
How One Japanese Company Has Survived For 1,400 Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.