Home / Architecture

Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Undulating Masterpiece in Prague

By Jessica Stewart on December 18, 2023

Masaryčka Building in Prague by ZHA

The creative minds at Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) have revealed their newest design, located in the city of Prague. The Masaryčka building is a new, contemporary addition to the Czech capital that integrates with the modernization of the historic Masaryk Railway Station. Rising up like a bronzed razor blade, Masaryčka provides access to new civic spaces in the capital city.

With over 300,000 square feet of office and retail space spread across seven levels on its eastern section and nine levels on its western end, Masaryčka was designed to meet modern working patterns. At the same time, it gives life to a construction site that had been abandoned for several decades. ZHA has revitalized the area through its construction and has also given back public space by replacing a public car park with a square that welcomes travelers to the city and provides an interchange between the railway, trams, and city buses.

ZHA's design was inspired by Prague's historic Old Town, which is known as the “Golden City of 100 Spires.” Masaryčka's golden fin is a contemporary nod to this heritage, while at the same time providing practical solar shading. In keeping with their ethos to work sustainably, ZHA targeted LEED platinum certification with a double-insulated façade and cascading terraces that divide the eastern and western sections of the building.

Communal roof gardens provide panoramic views of the city and are filled with local species of plants, shrubs, and trees irrigated by Masaryčka’s rainwater collection system. Low-flow systems and graywater recycling will further reduce the center’s water consumption. Furthermore, the architects prioritized local suppliers and materials with a high recycled content to meet the 2025 targets for embodied & operational carbon established by the RIBA 2030 Climate Challenge.

When Czech Railways’ renovation of Masaryk Railway Station is completed in 2026, there will be a new public square over the tracks that will give access to train platforms and the subway. This will bring the station's modernization to completion and make it a fully accessible transport hub, even while it retains its historic flavor.

Construction has been completed on Zaha Hadid Architect's Masaryčka in Prague.

Masaryčka Building in Prague by ZHA

Divided into eastern and western sections, the modern building is part of a larger project to modernize one of the city's railway stations.

Masaryčka Building in Prague by ZHA

Masaryčka Building in Prague by Zaha Hadid Architects

The bronze fins on the façade are a nod to the many spires that dot Prague's historic Old Town.

Masaryčka Building in Prague by ZHA

Masaryčka Building in Prague by Zaha Hadid Architects

Masaryčka Building in Prague by Zaha Hadid Architects

Masaryčka is filled with office and retail space and has rooftop gardens that provide panoramic views of the city.

Masaryčka Building Interior by Zaha Hadid Architects

Masaryčka Building Interior by Zaha Hadid Architects

Masaryčka is playing a key role in revitalizing an area that had gone unused for decades.

Masaryčka Building in Prague by ZHA

Zaha Hadid Architects: Website | Instagram | X | Facebook | LinkedIn

Photos by BoysPlayNice. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ZHA.

Related Articles:

Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Art Deco-Inspired Hotel in Macau

Zaha Hadid Architects Is Adding Sinuous Bridges to a Beijing Exhibition Center

Zaha Hadid Architects Designed a Cultural Center Inspired by the Curving Flow of a River

Zaha Hadid Architects Design “Infinite Ring” Buildings to Inspire Connection Inside and Out

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

47 Creative Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers
London’s Mile-Long Kingsway Exchange Tunnels to Receive $268M Renovation
Architecture Firm Builds Organically Shaped Offices in the Heart of the Mayan Jungle
Singapore’s Changi Airport Terminal Gets Gorgeous Makeover Inspired by Nature
Architect Uses AI Technology to Transform Crumpled Paper Into Futuristic Buildings
Proposal For Seoul’s Newest Performing Arts Center Is Made Up of Five Futuristic Buildings

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Newly Opened Parisian Restaurant Captures the Glamour of the Roaring 20s
The Circular Venue for the 2025 World Expo is Under Construction in Osaka
Cultural Center in China Has Roof Inspired by the Shape of Bamboo Leaves
Community Bands Together To Restore Crumbling 19th-Century Synagogue in NYC
Gaudí’s Unfinished Masterpiece ‘La Sagrada Família‘ Is Nearing Completion
Stunning Ink and Colored Pencil Architecture Drawings Inspired by Old-World Europe

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.