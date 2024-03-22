Home / Science / Astronomy

NASA Announces We May Have a Chance to See a Star Explosion With the Naked Eye This Year

By Regina Sienra on March 22, 2024
Artist's concept of T Coronae Borealis star exploding

Image: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

This year is full of exciting astronomical events. In just a few weeks, a good chunk of North America will get to see a total solar eclipse, which could also feature a green “devil comet.” Now, NASA has revealed that yet another stellar occurrence will take place later this year. The star system T Coronae Borealis, or T CrB, is predicted to experience a nova outburst, which would make it visible to the naked eye between now and September.

The nova outburst only occurs about every 80 years, and since T CrB last exploded in 1946, this could be the opportunity of a lifetime. The system is located 3,000 light-years away from Earth, and its light is usually magnitude +10—too dim to see without a telescope. However, the nova will make a jump to magnitude +2, meaning it will have a brightness similar to that of the North Star, Polaris.

Contrary to the supernova, which marks the end of a star's life, the nova only expels the outer layers of accumulated material. The energy thrust out of the star temporarily increases its luminosity several thousand times its normal level, providing us with a unique chance to see it.

“Once its brightness peaks, it should be visible to the unaided eye for several days and just over a week with binoculars before it dims again, possibly for another 80 years,” says NASA. T CrB is only one of five recurring novas in our galaxy, and its structure as a binary system with a white dwarf and red giant is what makes it go nova every 80 years.

“The stars are close enough that as the red giant becomes unstable from its increasing temperature and pressure and begins ejecting its outer layers, the white dwarf collects that matter onto its surface,” explains NASA. “The shallow dense atmosphere of the white dwarf eventually heats enough to cause a runaway thermonuclear reaction—which produces the nova we see from Earth.”

As its name suggests, T Coronae Borealis is part of the Corona Borealis constellation, or the Northern Crown. It can be spotted as a small, semicircular arc near Bootes and Hercules. When the nova occurs, it will appear as a “new” bright star. “Look up after sunset during summer months to find Hercules!” suggests NASA. “Scan between Vega and Arcturus, near the distinct pattern of Corona Borealis.”

Bradley Schaefer, professor emeritus at Louisiana State University told Astronomy Magazine, “This is the one big chance you have of seeing the brightest nova of the generation.” Since he points out that T CrB could go up any night or month now, it's best to stay updated and keep an eye on it.

The star system T Coronae Borealis, or T CrB, is predicted to experience a nova outburst, which would make it visible to the naked eye between now and September.

A conceptual image of how to find Hercules and his mighty globular clusters in the sky created using a planetarium software.

Image: NASA

“This is the one big chance you have of seeing the brightest nova of the generation,” Bradley Schaefer, professor emeritus at Louisiana State University. Here's how to find the Corona Borealis constellation, home to T Coronae Borealis, in the night sky:

Corona Borealis chart

View of Granada War Relocation Center from the interpretive signs at the entrance. (Photo:  International Astronomical Union (IAU) via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0)

h/t: [NASA]

Related Articles:

NASA Shares Photo of Distant Galaxies That Look Like a Penguin and an Egg

NASA Discovers New “Scorching” Seven-Planet System Orbiting Distant Star

Dark Energy Camera Captures a Breathtaking 1.3-Gigapixel Photo of the Remains of a Dead Star

Rare Star on the Brink of Going Supernova Photographed by the James Webb Space Telescope

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

James Webb Space Telescope’s Findings Confirm We Know Very Little About Our Universe
Scientists Discover Brightest Object in Space That Is 500 Trillion Times Brighter Than Our Sun
Female Space Pioneer Makes History By Sending Jeff Koons’ Art to the Moon [Interview]
Giant Volcano the Size of Mount Everest Is Discovered on Mars
Astronaut Takes Photo of Pyramids During His Last Day on ISS
Explore the Surface of Mars in 4K Resolution With Footage Captured by NASA’s Rovers

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Captures Rare “Green Flash” Coming From Venus
New Study Finds That Earth’s Core Wobbles on Its Axis Every 8.5 Years
Newly Discovered Super-Earth Is Perfectly Placed To Have Water on Its Surface
Incredible Sky Map Details Over 900,000 Stars, Galaxies, and Black Holes
If There Is No Oxygen in Space, How Does the Sun Burn?
NASA and USPS Release Commemorative Stamps Featuring James Webb Space Telescope Photos

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.