Home / Photography / Astrophotography

400-Megapixel Photo of the Sun Made From 100,000 Photos

By Jessica Stewart on January 29, 2024

400 Megapixel Photo of the Sun by Andrew McCarthy

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has outdone himself with his 400-megapixel image of the Sun. Comprised of over 100,000 individual photos, it's McCarthy's highest-resolution photo of this celestial body.

It only took McCarthy 30 minutes to capture the individual shots after shooting 80 frames per second.  From there, it was all about processing the frames to put together the 40-panel mosaic that makes up the final shot.

While McCarthy has created several high-resolution images of the Sun, many of which we've covered, he's always trying to push the limits of his creativity. And in doing so, he gives us an unparalleled view of the star that warms our planet. From solar flares that leap from its edges to the black sunspots that dot the surface, the photo allows the public a rich view of what makes the Sun so incredible.

“I find these high-resolution photos of celestial bodies are great for capturing the imagination of people who wouldn’t ordinarily think to look at them, and inspiring more people to look up is my mission in life,” shared the photographer.

See more details from the image titled The Star of System Sol below. To get access to the full resolution and support McCarthy's work, join him on Patreon.

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has released his highest-resolution photo of the Sun.

400 Megapixel Photo of the Sun by Andrew McCarthy

Made up of over 100,000 individual images, it gives an unparalleled look at the Sun's surface.

Detail of the Sun by Andrew MccArthy

Detail of the Surface of the Sun by Andrew MccArthy

Detail of the Surface of the Sun by Andrew MccArthy

Andrew McCarthy: Website | Instagram | Patreon | TikTok | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Andrew McCarthy.

Related Articles:

Right Now There’s a Jupiter-Size Plasma Tree on the Sun

It Took 100,000 Photos to Put Together This 230-Megapixel Picture of the Sun

Amazing “GigaMoon” Made of 280,000 Photos Captures Detailed Surface of the Moon

Two Astrophotographers Join Forces to Create Enormous 140-Megapixel Photo of the Sun

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

NASA Shares Photo of Distant Galaxies That Look Like a Penguin and an Egg
Italian Photographer Waits 6 Years to Get Perfectly Aligned Photo of the Moon, a Mountain, and a Basilica
All 13 Full Moons From 2023 Together in One Brilliant Photo
JWST Releases Photo of a Bright Ringed Uranus in Time for the Holidays
These Are the Best Northern Lights Photos of 2023
Stars Align for Photographer in this Rare Photo of an Aurora, STEVE, and the Milky Way

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Breathtaking Timelapse Captures How the Sun Looks During Intense Solar Storms
Astrophotographer Uses 2,000 Images To Create 8K Time-Lapse of “Ring of Fire” Eclipse
Astrophotographer Shares Creative Process for Taking the Perfect Milky Way Photo
Astrophotographer Captures All Four Supermoons of 2023 and Combines Them Into One Image
Rare Photos of the Aurora Australis (Southern Lights) Filling the Sky With Energy
Astrophotographer Travels to Remote Location to Capture Photo of ISS Transit

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.