Home / Photography / Astrophotography

Astrophotographer Captures Incredible Sunspot Close-Ups From His Backyard

By Jessica Stewart on June 6, 2024

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background)

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy is known for his ultra-high-definition photos of the Sun, and now he's focusing his equipment on an interesting detail of our star. AR3697 is a massive sunspot that has gotten a lot of attention lately, as it's the main cause of May's vibrant auroras. McCarthy has been tracking the sunspot from his backyard and put together some incredible time-lapses of its activity.

This region has been a hotbed of activity lately, with a flurry of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) causing a large geomagnetic storm. McCarthy has been taking advantage of the opportunity to capture the enormous solar flares, some the size of Jupiter, that have been a regular occurrence of late.

“Unlike most celestial objects, the Sun looks quite different from day to day, and is filled with exciting events like flares or coronal mass ejections,” the astrophotographer shares. “There's always something interesting to look at!”

Heading out at solar maximum over the course of five days, McCarthy has been able to share with the world just how mesmerizing the Sun's surface is. Each timelapse includes hours of activity, giving a clear view of the activity that's happening on the sunspot.

To see what will happen next, keep tuning into McCarthy's Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), where he shares his work and sometimes livestreams his creative process.

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has been creating time-lapses of a large sunspot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background)

This area of the Sun, known as AR3697, is responsible for sparking the massive aurora light show last month.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background)

Andrew McCarthy: Website | Instagram | X | Patreon | TikTok | YouTube

Related Articles:

Right Now There’s a Jupiter-Size Plasma Tree on the Sun

400-Megapixel Photo of the Sun Made From 100,000 Photos

It Took 100,000 Photos to Put Together This 230-Megapixel Picture of the Sun

Two Astrophotographers Join Forces to Create Enormous 140-Megapixel Photo of the Sun

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

The Most Powerful Solar Flare in 7 Years Just Occurred This Year
May’s Auroras Were Likely the Strongest Seen in Five Centuries
Agriculture on Mars Is Closer to Reality Thanks To Mayan Farming Practices
Astrophotographer Flies Across the World to Take HDR Photo of the Total Eclipse
Get Ready for the Full Flower Moon That Will Shine in the Night Sky Tonight
15 Awe-Inspiring Images of Our Galaxy from the 2024 Milky Way Photographer of the Year

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ed Dwight, America’s First Black Astronaut Candidate, Finally Makes It to Space at Age 90
Unexpected Meteor Lights Up the Sky in Portugal and Spain
NASA Shows What It Looks Like to Fly into and Around a Black Hole
Astrophotographer Spends Two Months Creating This Spectacular Lunar Analemma
Best Photos From This Weekend’s Extraordinary Northern Lights
NASA Space Telescope Discovers Its First Starless Rogue Planet

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.