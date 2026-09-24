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BLINK 2026 Preview: The Nation’s Largest Public Light & Art Event That Will Beautify 30+ Blocks

By Linnea Pejcha on September 24, 2026
Exhibition.

BLINK 2024

Next month, Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will transform into a dreamscape of glowing projections, immersive installations, and interactive artworks spanning more than 30 downtown blocks. BLINK: A Festival of Light & Art returns for its fifth edition, continuing its mission to celebrate the region’s creativity, architecture, and culture while welcoming visitors from across the country.

Since debuting in 2017, BLINK has grown into the nation’s largest free public art event. Designed to highlight Cincinnati’s historic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, the 2026 festival will feature more than 90 large-scale projects, including murals, participatory light installations, a live fashion show, and a skate park. The 2024 edition attracted more than 2 million attendees and generated an estimated $205 million in economic impact for Cincinnati and surrounding communities, making BLINK not only an opportunity to experience immersive artwork, but also a vehicle for economic growth and tourism.

As BLINK enters its second decade, organizers are placing a greater emphasis on technology-driven works and digital media. The festival will also feature a record number of female artists, as well as a mix of both local and international creators. The goal of BLINK is to showcase both established and emerging talent, with 47 new artists and 46 returning this year.

Another change awaits longtime attendees. After years of opening with a parade, BLINK is introducing a new kickoff event called “Ready. Set. BLINK!” It will be hosted at TQL Stadium, and the celebration will unfold as a five-block community gathering filled with light installations, music, and food vendors before the festival expands across downtown. BLINK is a festival for all ages, and they welcome families to come and engage with the installations.

The beauty of BLINK is that, although the festival only lasts four nights, its impact stays longer. Dozens of murals commissioned through previous editions remain part of Cincinnati's streetscape. As the festival continues to evolve alongside the city itself, BLINK 2026 is set to add even more lasting works to the city's ever-expanding public art scene.

BLINK: A Festival of Light & Art will take place October 8–11, 2026.

From October 8–11, 2026, Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will transform into a dreamscape of glowing projections, immersive installations, and interactive artworks spanning more than 30 downtown blocks.

Street art.

BLINK 2024

Since debuting in 2017, BLINK has grown into the nation’s largest free public art event.

Light exhibit.

BLINK 2024

The 2026 festival will feature more than 90 large-scale projects, including murals, participatory light installations, a live fashion show, and a skate park.

Light exhibit.

BLINK 2024

As BLINK enters its second decade, organizers are placing a greater emphasis on technology-driven works and digital media.

Light installation at BLINK Cincinnati.

BLINK 2024

The festival will also feature a record number of female artists, as well as a mix of both local and international creators.

Church lit up with light at BLINK Cincinnati.

BLINK 2024

Kids with lights.

BLINK 2024

Dozens of murals commissioned through previous editions remain part of Cincinnati’s streetscape.

Mural at Blink Cincinnati.

BLINK 2024

As the festival continues to evolve alongside the city itself, BLINK 2026 is set to add even more lasting works to the city’s ever-expanding public art.

Mural in Cincinnati.

BLINK 2024

BLINK: Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by BLINK. 

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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