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Kinetic Light Installation Lights up a Palace Along the Venetian Waterways During Venice Biennale

By Regina Sienra on May 11, 2026

Studio DRIFT lit up a palace along the Venetian waterways for the 61st Venice Biennale. The site-specific installation, titled Shy Society, suspended five kinetic elements from the Palazzo Balbi, a historic building from the 16th century. The structures danced on the facade as part of their explorations on rhythm and light. The delicate yet hypnotic spectacle confirmed the many creative possibilities of lighting as an art medium.

The Dutch creative team describes this project as “a choreography of light and movement.” This particular installation mimics flowers opening in the morning and closing at night, a circadian rhythm-based movement known as nyctinasty that protects a plant’s reproductive parts from cold or dew. For this new piece, elements of water, wind, and a bustling city join the conversation, also informing their behavior.

The ephemeral work featured sculptural robotic flowers made of aluminum, polished stainless steel, silk, and LED lights. It then came to life with the custom algorithm developed by DRIFT to integrate their observations of nature into their projects. The algorithm allowed these “light flowers” to rise, align, and synchronize, following a meticulous choreography that resembles the rhythm of a human’s resting heartbeat.

Shy Society is closely connected to Shylight, another kinetic light installation by DRIFT that explores how we adapt to our surroundings and evolve over time. This achievement comes after five years of research devoted to determining how to translate organic movement to something that can create an engaging, interactive experience with a crowd and the building of choice. “Shylight is the result to the question ‘how an inanimate object can mimic those changes that express character and emotions?’” writes DRIFT.

Shy Society was on view at Venice’s Canal Grande between May 3 and May 10, marking yet another hit for DRIFT in a landmark year for the studio. In 2026, the Dutch duo will open its own museum in Amsterdam, turning it into a home for their large-scale immersive works. To stay up to date with them, you can follow Studio DRIFT on Instagram.

Studio DRIFT lit up a palace for the 61st Venice Biennale.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por DRIFT (@studio.drift)

The site-specific installation, titled Shy Society, suspended five kinetic elements from the Palazzo Balbi, a historic building from the 16th century.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por DRIFT (@studio.drift)

Studio DRIFT: Website | Instagram

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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