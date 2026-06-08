Dallas’ Iconic Whale Mural Gets Painted Over for the World Cup and Sparks a Lawsuit

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For nearly three decades, a massive mural of humpback whales, dolphins, and marine life towered above downtown Dallas, Texas. Known as Whaling Wall 82, the roughly 17,000-square-foot artwork covered two sides of a parking garage and stood eight stories tall. Florida-based environmental artist Robert Wyland painted the mural in 1999 as part of his global Whaling Walls series, a collection of 100 public artworks created to promote ocean conservation and raise awareness about marine pollution.

For 27 years, Robert Wyland’s towering Whaling Wall 82 mural transformed a downtown Dallas parking garage into a vibrant celebration of marine life and ocean conservation.

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In mid-May 2026, Dallas residents watched the iconic mural disappear beneath layers of blue paint. Crews began covering the artwork to make way for FIFA World Cup 2026 branding. By May 18, most of the mural had vanished, erasing one of the city’s most recognizable public artworks. Dallas will host nine World Cup matches, including a semifinal at AT&T Stadium in nearby Arlington, making it the tournament’s busiest host city.

The controversy intensified when Wyland revealed that no one had contacted him before crews painted over the mural. The artist, who legally goes by a single name, said he received no notice, consultation, or opportunity to respond before the destruction of his work. He later described the loss as deeply disheartening and questioned how cities value public art and the communities that embrace it.

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The building’s owner, Slate Asset Management, said Downtown Dallas Inc. and the North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee approached the company in March 2026 and indicated that Wyland had already been notified. Wyland disputes that claim.

Within days, the artist issued a cease-and-desist letter that halted work on the replacement mural. On June 1, 2026, he filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas against FIFA, FIFA Americas, FWC2026 US, building owner 3PZ Property Company, and Slate Asset Management.

The lawsuit seeks at least $25 million in damages and argues that the mural’s destruction violated the Visual Artists Rights Act of 1990 (VARA). The federal law protects certain works of recognized stature from intentional destruction. Wyland’s legal team contends that Whaling Wall 82, which stood for nearly 30 years and belongs to a globally recognized series, qualifies for that protection.

The case follows a notable VARA precedent. In 2018, a federal judge ordered the owner of New York City’s former 5Pointz complex to pay $6.7 million after whitewashing dozens of murals. An appeals court later upheld the decision.

After crews painted over the beloved artwork to make way for FIFA World Cup branding, the mural’s destruction sparked public outcry and a federal lawsuit.

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FIFA has denied direct involvement and referred questions to the local host committee, while the North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee has declined to publicly comment on the lawsuit.

Although organizers have said they plan to preserve a portion of the original mural, Wyland remains unsatisfied. He has argued that the wall itself holds significance and should not serve as a backdrop for World Cup advertising.

Work on the replacement mural remains on hold while the legal battle continues. Wyland and his foundation have emphasized that they support the World Cup and believe the event could have showcased the coexistence of global sports, public art, and environmental stewardship. Instead, the mural’s destruction has sparked a broader conversation about how cities protect public art when major commercial events arrive.

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Wyland: Website | Instagram

Wyland Foundation: Website | Instagram