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Audrey Kawasaki Reimagines a Past Painting in a Monumental 30-Foot-Tall Mural

By Sara Barnes on July 13, 2026
Audrey Kawasaki Posing in Front of Her Mural

Photo: David Multicapture

Artist Audrey Kawasaki has brought her ethereal figures and floral beauty to the outdoors in Bristol, England. The work, which combines her signature soft rendering with graphic elements, completely covers a 30-foot wall and was created during Upfest, Europe’s largest mural festival. It took Kawaskai six days to complete the three-story-tall painting alongside “lots of sunscreen.”

Kawasaki is known for her work on wood paneling, and while that wasn’t a possibility for this mural, she employed a similarly warm-colored background. From there, a woman’s portrait emerges from the base of the building, looking at the viewer with a confident, knowing expression. Surrounding her are twisting branches, and a blue flower partially obscured by her head. It is shedding its petals, helping lead our eye through the composition.

“The piece revisits a 2013 painting of mine called Ponderer,” Kawasaki tells My Modern Met. “She used to be a woman looking away, turning inward—quiet, contemplative, passive. In this new version, she’s not so soft anymore. She’s gone through life’s challenges and come out the other side: direct, assertive, unapologetic, yet grounded and present. She respects herself and knows her self-worth. She’s done being small for other people or waiting for permission. She’s chosen herself, and she’s moving forward.”

Street art allows people to encounter a work not just once, but to make it part of their everyday life—especially if it’s on a route they often travel. They internalize the work in ways they wouldn’t normally with a piece hanging idly on the wall. “Murals are such a different process from my studio work,” Kawasaki says. “Painting at that scale, in public, in real time, changes the relationship between the piece and the people who encounter it.”

Scroll down to see the mural come to life, and then visit Audrey Kawasaki’s Instagram to see what the artist is working on next.

Artist Audrey Kawasaki has brought her ethereal figures and floral beauty to the outdoors in Bristol, England.

Audrey Kawasaki Posing in Front of Her Mural

Photo: David Multicapture

The work, which combines her signature soft rendering with graphic elements, completely covers a 30-foot wall and was created during Upfest, Europe’s largest mural festival.

Audrey Kawasaki Posing in Front of Her Mural

Photo: David Multicapture

It took Kawaskai six days to complete the three-story-tall painting alongside “lots of sunscreen.”

Audrey Kawasaki Posing in Front of Her Mural

Photo: David Multicapture

“The piece revisits a 2013 painting of mine called Ponderer,” Kawasaki tells My Modern Met. “She used to be a woman looking away, turning inward—quiet, contemplative, passive. In this new version, she’s not so soft anymore.”

Audrey Kawasaki Posing in Front of Her Mural

Photo: David Multicapture

“She’s gone through life’s challenges and come out the other side: direct, assertive, unapologetic, yet grounded and present.”

Audrey Kawasaki Working on Her Mural

Photo: David Multicapture

Audrey Kawasaki Working on Her Mural

Photo: David Multicapture

 “Murals are such a different process from my studio work,” Kawasaki says.

Audrey Kawasaki Working on Her Mural

Photo: David Multicapture

Audrey Kawasaki Working on Her Mural

Photo: David Multicapture

“Painting at that scale, in public, in real time, changes the relationship between the piece and the people who encounter it.”

Audrey Kawasaki Working on Her Mural

Photo: David Multicapture

Audrey Kawasaki Working on Her Mural

Photo: David Multicapture

Audrey Kawasaki Working on Her Mural

Photo: David Multicapture

Audrey Kawasaki Working on Her Mural

Photo: David Multicapture

Audrey Kawasaki Working on Her Mural

Photo: David Multicapture

Audrey Kawasaki Working on Her Mural

Photo: David Multicapture

Audrey Kawasaki Working on Her Mural

Photo: David Multicapture

Audrey Kawasaki: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Audrey Kawasaki.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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